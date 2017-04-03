‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Shares Pregnancy Glow

Kailyn Lowry, 25, star of MTV’s hit show Teen Mom 2, and mother to two boys, shocked fans of her show when she announced she was pregnant in the middle of her divorce from ex Javi Marroquin. And what’s more, Kailyn Lowry revealed that Javi is not the father of baby #3.

Since then, she has kept her lips sealed over who is the father of her child and has stated that she has protected his identity because she isn’t sure how involved he plans to be in their child’s life. Kailyn Lowry has also stated that she is definitely not in a relationship with Baby Daddy No. 3. Fans suspect, however, that she will spill the tea in the new tell-all book she’s already inked a deal for, which might reveal to fans all of the baby daddy drama they’ve been dying to hear.

Despite the uncertain paternity of Lowry’s child, she is still incredibly happy to bring her new baby into the world. Kailyn let her fans know in a series of tweets that just because she was on her own didn’t mean she wasn’t glowing and incredibly excited to meet her new addition.

So happy with the nursery color ???? — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) April 3, 2017

Baby is doing gymnastics in my belly rn ????????‍♂️????????‍♀️ — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) April 3, 2017

She even divulged some of her pregnancy cravings to fans, stating that she really wanted Saltines crackers and ramen at the moment. What pregnancy would be complete without a few crazy demands from the baby?

The excited mom-to-be has also shared some of her sonogram photos with her Instagram followers, letting them know how excited she is to be the mother to three little ones.

I can't wait to meet you ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

Thus far, Kailyn Lowry has not revealed the gender of her new addition.

Kailyn Lowry has always been fiercely independent, which is partially why she split from her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, who is the father of her second child, Lincoln. While Javi spent time deployed in Qatar, Kailyn got a taste of setting her own routine with her two boys and school assignments and found that being alone might actually be what she really wanted in life.

Some suspect that Kailyn Lowry got pregnant while her husband was deployed and they were still technically married, which has led some fans to lose a little bit of their respect for her. However, this is unconfirmed, and may not be the case.

Rumors also abound that Javi Marroquin also participated in extracurricular activities outside of the marriage, further driving a wedge between the two.

Speculation of who Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy is grows every day on Twitter and media outlets have deduced exactly who it is not.

It is already known that Javi Marroquin is not the father of her child.

One fan asked Kailyn on Twitter if someone named Cabrell was the baby daddy, who appears to be another student from Kailyn’s university. While Kailyn Lowry has mostly kept silent on questions that pertain to the paternity of baby No. 3, she was very adamant that the father of her child was not him, responding with “no, wtf.”

At the moment, the forerunner for Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy is Chris Lopez, a long time friend of Lowry’s. While neither has confirmed nor denied the paternity, speculations continue after Lopez tweeted about his “miracle child,” which Kailyn favorited. After fans began to notice this, the social media post disappeared.

Others are speculating that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant by Teen Mom 2 producer JC Cueva, due to the silence on the matter, as confirming it would get Cueva fired from his job. Another candidate is Tyler Hill, one of her university classmates she is rumored to have slept with during her marriage to Javi Marroquin.

Some fans speculate that Jo Rivera, Kailyn Lowry’s ex-boyfriend and father to their son, Isaac, might actually be the baby daddy, but most acknowledge that is too far-fetched to even consider.

[Featured Image by Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]