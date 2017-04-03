Jax Taylor Caught Lying: Tom Schwartz Claims Jax Lied About His Family

Jax Taylor doesn’t have the best reputation when it comes to honesty. While filming Vanderpump Rules, Taylor has been trying to straighten out his life, the rumors, and his reputation. Taylor is very thankful for his friends, including Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, who have stood by him throughout the years. Even when Taylor betrayed Sandoval by sleeping with his then-girlfriend, Tom forgave him so they could move on. But Schwartz wasn’t so understanding when Taylor was talking about his brothers on the Vanderpump Rules finale.

According to a new Bravo report, Jax Taylor is now being called out by Schwartz, who didn’t feel right about some of the things he had said about his brothers. Jax and Sandoval wanted to fly his triplet brothers in for the wedding, but when they missed the flight, Taylor flipped out. He was furious that he had spent so much money on his surprise and then the brothers missed the flight.

This weekend, Schwartz decided to speak out about his brothers, Bert, Billy, and Brandon, as Jax Taylor had said some things about them that were simply not true. For example, Taylor had said that Tom’s brothers shared a room, shared a cell phone, and were not exactly living in their own rooms. Now, Tom is coming to his brothers’ defense and has a few things to say about Taylor. This weekend, Schwartz and Katie visited Bravo’s new podcast, and he was ready to clarify a few things.

“They all have their own cell phones. They’re not dinosaurs,” Schwartz explained about his triplet brothers who were portrayed as sharing a cell phone thanks to Jax Taylor’s comments that aired during the Vanderpump Rules wedding.

As it turns out, Jax has lied about several things. He also claimed that the brothers lived with their parents in one room and were basically staying together rather than moving out and becoming independent. As it turns out, this isn’t true either.

“No!” Schwartz points out about the claim that his brothers all share a room in Florida, adding, “I was mad at him for that because they’re such great kids. They need a little tough love, but Jax was really hard on them.”

Even though Jax Taylor may have stretched the truth a bit in relation to his brothers, Tom is thankful that Jax decided to fly them in for his wedding, as they lived in Florida. It’s possible that they didn’t have enough money to make the trip work, so Jax and Sandoval did what they could to make it happen.

“He did a great thing for them, and I really appreciate it,” he points out, sharing that Jax Taylor did do a great thing by surprising him with his brothers’ appearance at his wedding.

As it turns out, Tom’s brothers aren’t exactly Vanderpump Rules viewers and aren’t really fazed by the fame that their brother is currently dealing with. And they aren’t tweeting up a storm when it comes to the show.

“They’re not technophobes, but for some reason, they’re old school when it comes to social media,” Tom explains about his brothers, who made quite the impression on viewers last week on Vanderpump Rules.

As for Jax Taylor, he may still be a bad guy when it comes to some Vanderpump Rules viewers. He did cheat on some girlfriends, and he did sleep with Kristen Doute when she was dating Tom Sandoval.

“I know he’s a liar, but I’m still his friend,” Tom Sandoval has previously revealed about his friendship with Jax after he learned that Taylor had slept with his then-girlfriend.

