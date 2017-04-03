Candace Cameron Bure Responds To Bianca Del Rio: ‘Loving Jesus Doesn’t Mean I Hate Gay People’

Candace Cameron Bure has found herself caught up in an ongoing feud with RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio that all started because she wore a shirt on it that said, “Not Today Satan.” Bianca, who is credited with at least part of the saying’s popularity, saw Candace in the shirt on social media and went off on the star for being homophobic, which led to many of Del Rio’s fans storming the Fuller House star’s social media accounts. Now, Candace has responded with a lengthy post, hitting back at the popular drag queen in the nicest way possible.

After Candace Cameron Bure posted a picture of herself wearing a shirt that sported a catchphrase not invented by Bianca Del Rio, but certainly made more popular by her, that said “Not today Satan,” the RupPaul’s Drag Race winner reposted the picture of Cameron Bure to Instagram and added her own caption that read, “If only this homophobic, Republican knew…”

It didn’t take long for Bianca Del Rio’s fans to see the post and flood Candace Cameron Bure’s Instagram comments with all kinds of messages, many of those being pretty hateful. Over the weekend, there was a social media clash on Instagram as Candace’s fans stuck up for the Fuller House star and former conservative du jour from The View. Naturally, Bianca’s fans also became involved in the drama, too.

It’s no secret that Candace Cameron Bure is a conservative Christian who holds on tight to her values. She also has admitted that she is a Republican and often votes based on her conservative viewpoints. Then there is her brother, Kirk Cameron, who has actually said some pretty interesting things about homosexuals and what he believes of them. As the Huffington Post documented, Kirk has previously made comments about his belief that homosexuality is “detrimental” and “unnatural,” which drew the ire of the gay community.

It’s possible that Candace’s family connection to Kirk, coupled by her own ideology aligning with his and so much of the conservative community opposing laws that would protect and offer equal rights to homosexuals may be the reason that Bianca Del Rio was so offended by the shirt that Candace wore. However, Bianca Del Rio may have increased the popularity of the saying on Candace’s shirt, she certainly didn’t invent it.

In any case, Candace Cameron Bure saw the mess that was being made on her Instagram page after Bianca’s post and decided to respond. Candace wrote the following.

“Why do you have to be nasty to me? You don’t know me or my heart. I’m not homophobic and always sad when people think otherwise. Loving Jesus doesn’t mean I hate gay people or anyone. You sent a bunch of hateful people to my page writing horrible things. I hope next time you’ll spread love and kindness, even when you disagree with people. Sending you love and wish you all the best. Truly. – Candace.”

Now the debate is raging on as to whether Candace Cameron Bure is a homophobe based on her religious beliefs and her conservative political leanings. Certainly, she has the right to wear whatever shirt she wants, even if the phrase on the front was made popular (or more popular) by a drag queen. Candace also made it clear that there is a difference between hating homosexuals (ie: the definition of homophobia) and actively voting against propositions that would give homosexuals the same rights as herself. After all, isn’t Satan a character in the Christian ideology that Candace has supported her whole life?

On the other hand, Bianca Del Rio and the “Not Today Satan” catchphrase have become synonymous in some circles. She’s so well known for the phrase that Bianca’s current tour is named after it.

