‘Dance Moms’ Brynn Rumfallo Quits ‘Dance Moms’ Over ‘Sexy’ Dance, But Is She Back On The Show?

Thirteen-year-old Brynn Rumfallo packed up and left Dance Moms following the departure of her dance teacher, Abby Lee Miller, last week. According to several news outlets, Brynn Rumfallo’s mother, Ashlee Allen, was distraught over a dance number that she thought was too sexy for Brynn to participate in. When the producers wouldn’t hear her out, Ashlee claims she pulled Brynn from the dance and went back to their native Arizona to continue dancing there.

Ashlee explained her reasoning for pulling her daughter from the show in a YouTube video.

According to social media, many of the other Dance Moms cast members felt attacked by Brynn Rumfallo and her mother, who stated that the dance, which was based on the Broadway musical Chicago’s “Cell Block Tango,” made the girls look like hookers. Without Abby Lee Miller on set, Ashlee claims there was no one to stick up for Brynn who was uncomfortable with the dance.

Christi Lukasiak, the mother to fan-favorite Chloe Lukasiak, who has just returned to Dance Moms after a several year hiatus, tweeted about her displeasure at the way Ashlee was handling the entire affair.

“Funny that u talk about ‘morals’ b/c of a DANCE but then think its ‘morally okay’ to let ur daughter call our girls hookers on social media,” she said on Twitter.

And while Ashlee tweeted that she and Brynn Rumfallo were now enjoying the simple life at home, rumors are spreading that the pair may not have actually even quit the show — just changed teams.

Christi Lukasiak again took to Twitter, sparking rumors that Brynn Rumfallo is actually still on the show.

When you go on news outlets talking about how you cant be part of a show because of your "morals" but you film the very next day. #hypocrite — Christi Lukasiak (@ChristiLukasiak) March 31, 2017

Kira Gerard, the mother to Kalani Hilliker, the oldest girl on the team, tweeted back to TMZ after they reported Brynn Rumfallo’s departure, confirming a similar story.

According to Gerard, Brynn Rumfallo and her mother, Ashlee, returned to the set the same day the news broke that they had left Dance Moms for good.

But while social media seems to suggest that the pair are back, other news outlets are silent on the matter. At the moment, no one quite knows what exactly is going on in regards to Brynn Rumfallo’s departure.

Ashlee Allen has been mysteriously silent on the subject. Her Twitter’s header still has photos of Brynn Rumfallo with her Dance Moms teammates and old dance teacher, Abby Lee Miller.

Ashlee’s last tweet was March 30, and she has not updated her Twitter since then.

I hate myself…..for real — AshleeDanceMoms (@AshleeDanceMoms) March 30, 2017

Today, however, Ashlee Allen uploaded a photo of herself and teammate Maesi Caes’ mother Jamie Case, suggesting that she is, indeed, filming for the series still. There were also rumors recently buzzing that Maesi and Jamie had exited Dance Moms after Abby Lee Miller stormed off set, but it appears the two are still there.

I kinda miss her bows! @maesicaesofficial A post shared by Ashlee Allen (@ashleedancemoms) on Apr 2, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

Dance Moms has certainly always been known for its fair share of drama, but over the past couple of weeks, things have taken a turn for the worse. Abby Lee Miller, the owner of the dance studio where the girls competed, has quit the show after stating that she was manipulated by producers to do things she didn’t want to do.

The girls, left stranded without a dance teacher, have had their mentor replaced by Dancing with the Stars’ Cheryl Burke, who will act as their coach and choreographer for the rest of the season.

Currently, there is no word on whether or not the television show will continue without Abby into another season.

Abby Lee Miller is also awaiting sentencing after she pleaded guilty to hiding almost $800,000 from the U.S. government. Miller blames her error on “bad advice,” but it could cost her up to two and a half years in jail.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]