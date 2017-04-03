Josh Duggar Allegedly Slowly Being Brought Back On Television On ‘Counting On’

Josh Duggar’s big sex scandal cause of a lot of issues for the Duggar family and even got their show 19 Kids and Counting canceled. He hasn’t been seen on Counting On, but Josh’s wife and children are both on the show. Now Celebeat is sharing that it looks like Josh Duggar might be slowly being brought back to the television show. Josh has been on Counting On, but the only times he was, they hid him with his child or something else so the cameras wouldn’t catch him.

Various reports are coming out that the public is starting to forgive Josh Duggar and might be okay with him on television again. Everyone seems to want to see Anna Duggar during her new pregnancy, but it might be hard to not have Josh on the show. For a while, the Duggar family wasn’t sharing anything that had to do with Josh Duggar. Recently, they shared a photo of the family at Ark Adventures on their Facebook page and Josh and Anna were in the front of the picture. They didn’t try to hide him at all. They also recently shared a photo of Josh on his birthday.

There is some speculation that the family is trying to slowly get Josh Duggar back into the public eye. If they start showing him in photos, then it might be easier to put him on the show next. This could cause issues, but it might be something the Duggar family is willing to take a chance on.

The next season of Counting On is going to focus on Joy-Anna Duggar and her fiance Austin Forsyth a lot. The fans haven’t got the chance to get to know him better. They will finally get to see him, and it should be something that the fans really enjoy. If they sneak Josh Duggar into the show now and then, maybe everyone won’t notice it.

Josh Duggar has been dealing with a lot over the last few years. He actually went to rehab for sex abuse and is starting to fix his marriage with Anna. The two have been living together again, and now they are expecting their fifth child together.

Daily Mail also shared that Josh Duggar is dealing with a lawsuit. He was served with a court summons. Matthew McCarthy is really upset with Josh Duggar for using his picture while trying to pick up women to cheat on his wife with on the Ashley Madison website. So far, Josh Duggar isn’t saying anything about his lawsuit, but of course, this can’t be easy on him.

When Josh and Anna found out they were expecting a child, they did put out a joint statement about what is going on. Here is what the couple had to say.

“As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”

Are you shocked at the idea of Josh Duggar being brought back on television? Do you feel like people would boycott the show if Josh is on it? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss Counting On when it returns to TLC this summer. It is yet to be seen if Josh Duggar will be on the show or not next season.

