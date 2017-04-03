Star Wars Celebration: Hayden Christensen’s 15 Year Reveal Signals Darth Vader Movie Appearance?

Star Wars Celebration will pack the Orange County Convention Center this month, and an announcement of Hayden Christensen making an appearance has been revealed. It’s been 15 years since his last convention appearance in 2002 during the Attack of the Clones prequel movie.

Signs Of The Darth Vader Times?

He’ll be making his appearance at the “40 Years of Star Wars” panel, according to Reddit, and fans are speculating that since big reveals are made during these events, there is a wonder now if ever a Darth Vader movie will be among those anticipated in future films and/or even The Last Jedi. Fans are now speculating after a long break from attending conventions, there could be some reason for his return after 15 years. There’s buzz going around about him possibly appearing in his own Darth Vader movie.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Episode VIII has a title! #TheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/h5KiFuQklW — The Last Jedi News (@TheLastJedi2017) January 23, 2017

There’s already a related comic book series coming out in June and has been touted by writer Charles Soule as “Vader: Year One”. Of course, it’s only been named Vader and will delve into events that had occurred after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

With that said, it would make sense to delve into a Darth Vader anthology movie, right?

Star Wars Celebration tends to reveal a ton of information at their events. Also, to further reinforce the rumor mill, back in February there had been confirmed reports of Force ghosts in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Since Hayden replaced the original actor playing a Force ghost in Return of the Jedi along with the line-up of Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi, would it not make sense to focus on those Jedi that had once influenced Luke Skywalker so long ago? Would conversions between the Force ghosts and Rey and Finn come to fruition or Kylo Ren could perhaps encounter his grandfather as an apparition as it was seen in Episode Six.

Yoda As A Force Ghost And So Is Anakin?

Frank Oz was even questioned about his involvement in The Last Jedi, and he was very tight-lipped about it, mentioning that since he considered Lucasfilm his family, he would not give out a peep. Slash Film reported Oz’s citation, though.

“I feel like I’m a prisoner at war here, and I can only give you my name, rank and serial number. To be true to the people who asked me, and they are kind of my family, I have to say I’ve been asked not to talk about it. I love Yoda. I would be happy to talk to you about it at the time they let me.”

There was also a report made by Making Star Wars’ YouTube channel regarding Rey’s encounter with “circles of light” that were prominent in the animated Rebels series. Yoda appeared to Ezra in a fashion via the wisps which are known creatures like fairies that appear in fantasy movies.

Much Speculation With A Vader Future

Will Kylo finish what his grandfather had started should he encounter the now redeemed Darth Vader? Will the ghost connect both Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren to bury the hatchet?

This does develop questions if Hayden does come back as Vader in ghost form and one could find themselves speculating for a quite a while. But if the rumor is true about Yoda making a spiritual appearance, why not Hayden as Anakin Skywalker?

Christensen will be making his appearance at the 2017 Star Wars Celebration panel along with the likes of other on-screen greats such as The Emperor’s Ian McDiarmid, Luke Skywalker’s Mark Hamill, Chewbacca’s Peter Mayhew, C-3PO’s Anthony Daniels, Lando Calrissian’s Billy Dee Williams, and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

Darth Vader’s reveal in Rogue One, his own comic book line, and the actor’s appearance at Star Wars Celebration could be indicative of something more, and hopefully, the speculation train will be satiated in Orlando at the 2017 event. Do you think Darth Vader will make a comeback in future films that have been slated to have a fruitful future?

