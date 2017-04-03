Kate Middleton News: Kate’s Secret Party With Pippa While Prince William Covered For Kate In Verbier

Kate Middleton and Prince William both missed Commonwealth Day services, but no one blamed Kate. Vanity Fair wrote that Middleton’s fans never suspected she was partying with Pippa Middleton while Prince William was “gallivanting in another country” on a Verbier ski trip with the boys. Everyone thought Kate was stuck at home with Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

Kate and William let that story stand, but they must have enjoyed a quiet chuckle at the way they pulled the royal wool over the world’s eyes.

It turns out that Kate and Pippa Middleton were having their own weekend away. Pippa planned her hen party to take place on the same weekend as William’s boys night out with best pals Guy Pelly, Tom Van Straubenzee, and James Meade, but it took weeks for Middleton watchers to catch on to the ruse. The Sun broke the news that Kate Middleton wasn’t home alone and fuming at Anmer Hall over her husband’s indiscretions on his ski trip.

Kate didn’t mind William’s crazy dad-dance antics in the club after a few drinks. She thought it was funny, and according to a Kate Middleton insider, the Middleton sisters and Pippa’s hen-party friends had a giggle at the Prince’s goofy behavior.

“All the girls thought it was hilarious. He wasn’t allowed to ski as he’d had too much to drink. The staff didn’t want him to get hurt.”

The Duchess may have been less happy when reports of William cozying up to Australian model Sophie Taylor, 24, reached Pippa’s party. The Kate insider said that Middleton “wasn’t too impressed when she saw the photos of him dancing with that Australian girl.” On the other hand, the barmier William’s behavior was, the more headlines he scooped while fans forgot to check up on Kate.

“Apparently the girls on Pippa’s hen were giggling as Kate told them that William had had to be escorted down from the mountain for being too drunk after that lunch on the Sunday.”

A slightly more circumspect attitude from William when it came to dancing with models would have pleased Middleton, but it’s unlikely she was ever particularly worried about the state of her marriage.

Pippa’s ski party was very small, very private, and relatively quiet compared to Prince William’s seemingly scatterbrained ski trip fun. The Middleton sisters “stayed in a really exclusive catered chalet” in Meribel, France, only one hundred miles from Kate’s husband.

The Cambridges and their friends even shared a private jet provided by Kate and Pippa’s parents, Mike and Carole Middleton. Each party was dropped off at their destination: Kate and Pippa in near total secrecy in France, and Prince William in Switzerland with no effort to cover his tracks.

Kate and Pippa relaxed in comfort while the chalet owners pampered and spoiled their guests with gifts and royal treatment, with the extra-special perk that there were no “bystanders with phone cameras pointed in their direction.”

While Pippa got to have her sister with her in privacy, the tabloids paid attention to Kate’s kooky husband. Now that’s love! Wills took the criticism and blowback like a prince so that his duchess could enjoy some time away from the usual endless scrutiny of her every move.

Got some things making me ????& that's an understatement! So 1st thing-Kate Middleton under scrutiny 4 wearing the same coat as 5 years ago? — LaLaWatkins (@scootsscout) February 24, 2017

The Cambridges went to a lot of trouble to ensure that Pippa had the party she wanted. They were undoubtedly grateful for the older sister’s help in 2011 when Pippa arranged a “quiet evening in” for her sister as Kate prepared for her “impending marriage to the future King.”

The Mirror reported via the Telegraph that Pippa put her event planner skills to work and arranged a “low-key” hen night for Kate that happened in totally secrecy. The Middleton sisters make a good team.

Pippa’s own party may have been another example of her ability to make things happen in secret. That kind of discretion is invaluable for someone so closely connected to the royal family, and a timely reminder of the necessity for those close to the royals to practice prudence at all times.

The Middletons are having to deal with a discretion problem of their own as Pippa Middleton’s wedding day approaches. Pippa’s fiance, James Matthews, is brother to Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, and Spencer is definitely not known for his discretion.

On top of that, his reality star status makes him fair game for headline hunters. As James and Pippa’s wedding day approaches, the Middletons are worried that he might spill some wedding secrets that would spoil Pippa’s big day, or rebound on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Get together comes seven weeks before James Matthews and Pippa Middleton's wedding.

It's probably the first time W&K have met James' family. — Royal Trio Updates (@RoyalTrioUpdate) April 1, 2017

As it is, Kate has decided to stay in the background even though her daughter, Princess Charlotte, will be the flower girl at Pippa’s wedding. Of course, Middleton fans would love it if the royal wedding roles are reversed and Pippa has Kate as her Maid of Honor.

Do you guys think that Pippa will have Kate as her Matron of Honour? I think she will for sure. — Katie (@katiesroyallove) April 2, 2017

What do you think? Will Pippa Middleton be able to plan a perfect wedding day for herself that includes Kate?

[Featured Image by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images]