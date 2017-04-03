Watch Academy Of Country Music Awards ‘ACM’ 2017 Online: Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley And Carrie Underwood Shine

The Academy of Country Music Awards “ACM” 2017 aired Sunday, April 2, 2017, on CBS. If you missed the excitement, glam, and outstanding performances, you can watch the entire episode online free. There were several notable performances including those by co-hosts Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Sam Hunt, and Maren Morris. Though CBS has the CBS All-Access platform where viewers may watch CBS content on a subscription basis, you can watch the entire Academy of Country Music Awards “ACM” 2017, full episode with all of the performances online, free and without a subscription.

Also, if you missed the Academy of Country Music Award’s red carpet arrivals, they will be playing on Twitter today and tomorrow. Check below for times.

Those interested in obtaining a subscription to CBS All Access that enables you to watch a la carte programs and many live streaming videos online can find more information at the official site. You can follow the Academy of Country Music Awards at their official sites on the web, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Google Plus. Check out the following official video highlights from the 52nd annual ACM Awards show. Click to view a full ACMs 2017 winner’s list.

Miranda Lambert wins her second award of the night for #ACMs Female Vocalist Of The Year! See all winners so far: https://t.co/RYUn8lnnt6 pic.twitter.com/K4SygorSAG — CBS (@CBS) April 3, 2017

The show was not without drama, and if you haven’t watched the full episode, you might want to stop reading as there are some spoilers ahead. Jason Aldean won the coveted prize of Entertainer of the Year for both 2016 and 2017. Not all country music fans were thrilled with the win as some rooted for Keith Urban to get the prize. One fan was so upset, she commented on the official Facebook site that she might not watch the ACMs again and suggested the award show might be rigged since Keith Urban was “snubbed.”

There were many stand-out performances by veteran country music artist and newcomers alike. Several new to the award show that won over the crowd include Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, and Jon Pardi. You can watch their performances and the entire show in the video link above. The ability to watch CBS ala carte, online or through CBS access is beneficial to many. One fan even asked on the official Facebook page if the 2017 ACMs would air again, as her local DISH Network was no longer airing CBS. Another way to access CBS shows is through a HULU subscription, but you can always check the official website for free episodes. Viewers can also try CBA All Access free before deciding if they want to keep and pay for the service.

Co-host Dierks Bentley performed with Cole Swindell, and the fans went wild. Their performance was energetic and entertaining. Still, some felt that the show strayed a bit from the country and there was more pop music than what they associated with the country music genre. Some questioned the performers’ attire, including Cole’s choice in a baseball hat. Wha did you think of their performance? Do you like their outfits? Do you think country music has lost touch with its roots?

Another highlight of the evening was Miranda Lambert taking home the award for “Best Female Vocalist of the Year.” In Lambert’s acceptance speech she gave a shout out to Carrie Underwood and said, “Carrie can sing me under the table, we’ve both agreed on that.” Though Miranda’s fans were thrilled with her win, Carrie’s fans felt that like Keith Urban, she had been snubbed of the win.

What do you think? Did you watch the Academy of Country Music Awards? Do you think Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood were snubbed? Please leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]