Ariana Madix And Tom Sandoval: Will ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Get Married?

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval may have discussed their future on the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 finale, but online, Madix doesn’t want to answer questions about her potential plans to marry her longtime boyfriend.

After noticing a tweet shared by her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Jax Taylor, which spoke of his frustration in the ongoing questions about his own plans to wed girlfriend Brittany Cartwright, Ariana Madix agreed with his annoyance.

“This might be just me but I think it’s rude when people ask some one, ‘When are you getting married’ again, it’s just me,” Taylor wrote.

In response, Ariana Madix said, “Dude, it’s the worst.”

Since Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval moved in together, fans have been wondering about a possible engagement. However, for the past several months, Ariana Madix has made it quite clear that she isn’t sold on the idea of getting married — nor does she want any children.

“Tom and I actually have a joke that every time somebody asks us when we’re going to get married that one more year gets added on to our time frame. I think we’re at 28 years,” Ariana Madix explained to the Daily Dish in November. “But, honestly, I love him. I want to be with him and we have a lot of future plans together. They don’t necessarily involve walking down an aisle and saying vows, but we really want to buy a house together.”

Ariana Madix continued, revealing that she and Tom Sandoval, who works as a bartender as SUR Lounge alongside her, having been saving money to buy a home and have also been traveling.

“I don’t want kids or marriage,” Ariana Madix added to the Daily Dish.

Ariana Madix was also seen talking about having kids during a conversation with Lisa Vanderpump during Vanderpump Rules Season 5 and while Vanderpump insisted that Madix would likely want kids at some point in her life, Madix said that was not the case. She also told fans online at the time that she didn’t want to have to keep discussing the issue.

As for Tom Sandoval, he seemed to have a different stance on marriage and children during the recently aired finale episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 5. As fans will recall, Sandoval chatted with Madix during the episode as they enjoyed Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s wedding reception in Northern California.

After the episode was shot, Sandoval spoke about marriage again but insisted that he and Ariana Madix weren’t rushing into anything. Instead, they were focused on the next step in their relationship, which he claimed was buying a home.

“You know, we are in no hurry; we’ll probably buy a house together before we get married, honestly,” Tom Sandoval noted during an interview with the Huffington Post.

Sandoval went on to admit that while he was previously wanting to get married, he had since had a change of heart.

“I was definitely at a point where I really wanted to, and then as time went on, I wondered if I really needed it. We also don’t get that much of a tax break from it,” he reasoned.

Tom Sandoval didn’t address his desire to have children during the interview but he has been seen speaking of his thoughts on future kids on the show.

To see more of Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, don’t miss the first installment of the 3-part Vanderpump Rules reunion special tonight, April 3, at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

