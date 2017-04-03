Why There Is Speculation That Sam Hunt Secretly Married Hannah Lee Fowler

The internet has gone a little crazy with speculation that country superstar Sam Hunt is already secretly married to Hannah Lee Fowler. In January, Hunt went public with his engagement to Fowler, who is reported to be the muse responsible for Hunt’s Montevallo, but recent photographs seem to suggest that Hunt and Fowler may have decided to tie the knot already.

The rumor of Sam Hunt’s alleged secret marriage to Hannah Lee Fowler began, in part, after fans saw a photograph of Sam on his Instagram page that showed what appeared to be a very sturdy looking black wedding ring on his left hand. Comments immediately began in earnest, with some followers asking when he had gotten married and other saying that they felt like crying.

Sam Hunt had originally surprised Hannah Lee Fowler by asking her to marry him while the couple visited Israel, but Taste of Country report that the pair got into a minor argument right before Hunt had planned to propose to Fowler.

“I had the ring ready and we actually got into this little disagreement, just before I planned on asking her to marry me, the night before I planned to ask her. I think because I felt like this disagreement spoiled my big plan to ask her to marry me, it irritated me a little more, which contributed to making the little fight worse and it escalated to the point where it actually worked out. We got real for a minute, after this little riff that we had. In that moment, it just felt perfect.”

On February 23, Sam Hunt told the crowd while he played a live set at CRS 2017 that he would be getting married very soon and that his wedding day was not too far off.

“I’m getting married in a couple months, so between planning a wedding and keeping my fiancee smiling, I’m gonna try to kick up some new music for y’all.”

Sam Hunt Might Have Gotten Married And People Have A Lot Of Feelings https://t.co/ZSTUKLhrjj pic.twitter.com/SU6CoeSU7V — BuzzFeed Celeb (@BuzzFeedCeleb) April 3, 2017

Sam Hunt’s comment about his future marriage being so close in February, coupled with the Instagram photo of himself with what appeared to be a black wedding ring on his left hand in March, left many speculating that Sam and Hannah were married in secret and that it was only a matter of time before the truth became public.

Sam Hunt displayed this same black wedding ring again at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, which only furthered the rumors that he was married. However, on this particular occasion, Sam finally explained why he had been seen sporting that black wedding ring, setting many hearts and minds at ease.

After saying once again that his marriage was really only a few weeks away, Entertainment Tonight report that Sam Hunt said he was so smitten after trying on his wedding ring that he just hasn’t taken it off yet.

“I put it on to try it on, and decided it felt too good and I didn’t want to take it off. It’s only a few weeks left before we do get married.”

While the exact date of Sam Hunt’s marriage to Hannah Lee Fowler has yet to be divulged, Sam did describe what he feels is the perfect wedding, which is a decidedly quiet event for him.

“Intimate and hometown were the two adjectives that describe the wedding best. Low key, low maintenance. We are both kind of introverted people for the most part, so we don’t like celebrating ourselves too much. If there ever is a time to do it, it is now, and it is more to celebrate the union of marriage than it is each other. I am excited about doing that.”

What do you think of Sam Hunt’s wedding ring, and did you think he was secretly married to Hannah Lee Fowler before he admitted to just testing out his wedding ring before his marriage?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]