Blac Chyna Criticized For Dream, King Cairo Work Permits, Failed To Trademark Kardashian Name

Blac Chyna is in hot water recently following reports that she obtained work permits for her children, King Cairo and Dream Kardashian. The said claims surfaced just in time for her rejected Kardashian trademark request. Is the former stripper turned entrepreneur commercializing her offsprings too early?

Blac Chyna Prepping Her Kids Too Early

On Thursday, Blac Chyna was spotted leaving a government building in L.A. with some documents in hand. Apparently, the 28-year-old mother of two was obtaining work permits for 4-year-old King Cairo and 4-month-old Dream Kardashian, TMZ reports. According to the same source, Blac Chyna is prepping her kids this early for possible projects and ventures.

Many were quick to assume that Blac Chyna has something up her sleeve that involves King Cairo and Dream’s popularity. Rumors even claimed that Blac Chyna is making a move to have her very own reality show alongside King Cairo and Dream. It can be recalled that Blac Chyna already made brief appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and even managed to land her own show, Rob and Chyna.

Blac Chyna’s move to obtain work permits for her children might be considered premature given that King Cairo and Dream are way too young to be working and exposed in the prying eyes of the media. In fact, Blac Chyna already received criticisms from her fans and haters alike, condemning her actions.

Fans were very vocal in expressing their dismay about Blac Chyna “commercializing” her children at a very young age. One fan suggested that Blac Chyna intentionally planned to have those kids and make a living out of it, saying, “Like she had those kids with any other plan in mind. She was planning on living off them from before they were born. Child support or reality t.v. paycheck (or both), where the money comes from probably doesn’t matter to her.”

Another user pointed out how Blac Chyna opted for work permits instead of other beneficial plans for her children, “Could have invested in a life policy or a trust fund but nah… work permits!”

A Failed Kardashian Trademark Attempt

Aside from acquiring work permits for King Cairo and Dream, Blac Chyna seems to have other business-related issues in hand and it’s not looking good. Earlier this week, the Lashed Bar owner received some bad news regarding her attempt to have the well-known “Kardashian” attached to her name, Angela Renée. Apparently, her request to trademark the Kardashian name has been officially rejected.

It can be recalled that last year, Blac Chyna filed an application to patent her supposed married name – Angela Renée Kardashian – at the United States Patent and Trademark Office on behalf of her company, Lashed LLC. According to reports, if Blac Chyna’s request was granted, she would have the sole right to use the said name for her business ventures, advertising, and entertainment services.

But the Kardashian sisters – Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe – were not happy about it and quickly countered the said request. As soon as The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars learned about Blac Chyna’s petition, they formally filed an opposition claiming that their companies will “suffer damage, including irreparable injury, to their reputation and goodwill” once the trademark pushed through.

In addition, the Kardashian sisters claimed that they “own and control the rights in the ‘Kardashian’ brand and related trademarks and services marks.” They also reiterated the fact that “the public has come to associate goods and services bearing the ‘Kardashian’ marks” with them and having another ‘Kardashian’ in the market will “likely to cause confusion, or to cause mistake, or to deceive consumers.”

Although sources claim that the Kardashians are hoping to resolve the issue amicably, the sisters were reportedly accusing Blac Chyna of “deliberately seeking to profit from the goodwill and popularity of their ‘Kardashian’ marks.”

Too Much Drama?

As if it wasn’t enough drama, Blac Chyna stirred up another controversy, this time, with an alleged reunion with her on-again, off-again flame Rob Kardashian. On Saturday, Blac Chyna surprised everyone as she shared a series of clips of herself lip syncing with Rob in the background. The sole male Kardashian can be seen hugging Blac Chyna from behind and even planted a sweet kiss on her cheek as if nothing dramatic happened between them.

It can be recalled that the couple allegedly called it quits for good in mid-February and were living separately while co-parenting their daughter Dream. There were even claims that the two “can’t even get through a day together” without making a fuss. However, their recent public exposure on social media tells a different a story. It seems like Blac Chyna and Rob are back on and they’re not ashamed to show it.

