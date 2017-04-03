Is Naya Rivera Dating David Spade Or Not?

The rumors about Naya Rivera and David Spade have grown ever hotter following Rivera’s new video post. The Instagram clip uploaded by the former Glee actress perked the ears of the fans as they hope to hone in on the truth behind these dating rumors.

Although the fact that Rivera posted this message on April 1 potentially makes it an April Fool’s Day prank, fans can’t help but look closer at the issue. Apparently, the Glee star and Spade were spotted cuddling in a pool in Waikiki, according to Entertainment Tonight.

David Spade was reportedly on tour with his fellow 90’s Saturday Night Live stars Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider as part of the “Here Comes the Funny Tour.” Naya Rivera seemed to have a lot of fun Hawaii only four months after filing for divorce from Ryan Dorsey.

The 30-year-old Glee star seemed rather cozy with the 52-year-old comedian as they enjoyed the Halekulani Hotel pool in Waikiki. The pair were in fits of giggles as they shared a long hug half-submerged under water.

#NayaRivera is not one to wait long to move on, after her recent divorce from #ryandorsey who she married 3 months after calling off engagement with rapper #bigsean ,she's seen getting close with #davidspade ???????? A post shared by celebteanews (@celebteanews) on Apr 3, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

When the publication released these photos, the rumors about Naya Rivera dating David Spade intensified. Adding fuel to the already flaming dating rumors is an eyewitness claiming that Naya Rivera and David Spade were being discreet, although they shared a kiss.

“The pair went for a short swim, hugged and had lots of body contact in the pool. They kept to one side of the pool where there was the most covering from prying eyes,” the eyewitness revealed. “Outside of the pool, they sat on lounge chairs and talked animatedly. They spent about an hour poolside together.”

The eyewitness later added that he observed Naya Rivers and David Spade looking very happy and comfortable together. In addition to the sweet moments shared by the two stars, the eyewitness also noticed that they dined at Duke’s Restaurant in Waikiki.

???? A post shared by Naya Rivera (@nayarivera) on Mar 27, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

Despite the onlooker’s claims about how Naya Rivera and David Spade seemed in Waikiki, another source claims that the relationship between the Glee star and the comedian was very casual.

“They had fun together,” the source claimed.

It’s worth mentioning that David Spade was in Hawaii on tour with his co-stars Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider, but one has to ask why Naya Rivera was there as well. Coincidentally, Naya Rivera was enjoying the island with a friend as well, resulting in her meeting up with David Spade.

A source revealed that the two have known each other for some time now through mutual friends. However, a report by Refinery29 claims it was possible that Naya Rivera and David Spade met on the set of Rivera’s latest film, Mad Families. The movie, which was co-written by Spade, might have been the key to the new couple growing close.

Furthermore, Wet Paint reveals that Naya Rivera’s post on April 1 wasn’t an April Fool’s Day prank at all, however, this doesn’t completely prove the dating rumors to be true. The barrage of photos posted by the Glee star will for now leave fans to decide for themselves. Not to mention her 10-second Instagram Video hinting that the dating rumors were true.

“Holy s**t, guys. The Easter bunny and the f**king tooth fairy are for sure dating. I just saw them,” Rivera joked in a video clip.

Wasn't into this look on the carpet last night but it definitely came through for this selfie! ???? A post shared by Naya Rivera (@nayarivera) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:14am PST

The report also claims that a source came forward revealing that Naya Rivera and David Spade were dating but were also making an effort to keep things private for the time being. Unfortunately, the effort to keep things private may have fallen short since Entertainment Tonight spotted their canoodling session in Hawaii and published photos of it.

Although there are many fans who are still hesitant to believe that the news about Naya Rivera and David Spade are dating to be a detailed April Fool’s Day Prank, some choose to believe otherwise. One thing is for sure: Naya Rivera and David Spade becoming a couple came to a surprise for everyone.

[Featured Image By Richard Shotwell/AP Images]