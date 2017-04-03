WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Now ‘Top Dog,’ But Will He Stay On ‘Raw’?

Last night on WrestleMania, Roman Reigns felled The Undertaker, which was a perfect coda to The Dead Man’s long and storied career in wrestling. Now, the latest WWE rumors are focused on what happens next for Roman Reigns. Sure, he beat one of the most unbeatable opponents to become wrestling’s “Top Dog,” but now what happens?

There was talk, previously, about sending Reigns off to SmackDown to bring up their ratings and to give him the opportunity for a World Heavyweight Championship title run — but will that still be happening? And is it really to Reigns’ benefit to switch over to the blue brand?

According to the latest WWE rumors from Heavy, there are a few different possibilities for Reigns, at this juncture. One of the most likely prospects is that Reigns will be fighting Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 — that, over the course of this year, Lesnar will be built up as this “unstoppable monster,” and only Reigns will have the strength to beat him.

Now, while this rumor is certainly an interesting one, it begs the question: what would be the point? Is the point of Reigns’ career to simply “fall” bigger and (presumably) badder wrestlers?

The latest WWE rumors from Business Insider suggest that this is precisely what the company plans to do. The company still refers to Roman Reigns as “a problem,” and even going into WrestleMania, Reigns was viewed as the “problem child” of the company, which is nothing if not designed to set him up for failure.

“Thanks to Reigns, the company finds itself in what can arguably be considered a creative conundrum. For the last three years, the company has pushed Reigns as a top “babyface,” otherwise known as a “good guy.” However, whenever Reigns enters an arena he’s consistently met by a deafening chorus of “boo’s” from the crowd that would make the casual observer think that Reigns is indeed a “heel” or “bad guy.”

This suggests that while the audience likes him as a heel, he’s consistently pushed as a face. He needs to, then, complete his heel turn according to the outlet, if he ever wants to get the audience — and the respect — that he deserves.

But, all is not lost — the latest WWE rumors from Bleacher Report suggest that Roman Reigns is still the top star in the company, and that fans will follow him wherever he goes.

Moreover, despite the fact that there are some critics that claim that Reigns is being “shoved down everyone’s throat,” the facts remain that he’s still the top merchandise seller in the WWE. And now that Cena is all but leaving the WWE to pursue a career in Hollywood (good luck with that, Cena), Reigns is only going to continue to dominate the WWE.

“Reigns’ VIP autograph session occurred simultaneously with that of Internet Wrestling Community favorite Samoa Joe. Per a report by Giri, which was supported with social media photo and video, a low turnout for Joe—and a standing-room-only crowd for Reigns—meant poor Joe’s session ended a half an hour early to be used as overflow for Reigns.”

