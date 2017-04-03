‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly Offers Forgiveness, Jax Returns, And Lulu Has A Setback

General Hospital spoilers are promising a week full of forgiveness for the residents of Port Charles. There has been a lot of heartache going around. Several couples have been split up, but there is hope of reconciliation. From “CarSon” to “Julexis,” the writers aren’t done with General Hospital fan-favorite couples yet. Answers will be given this week as the lead in for May sweeps is laid out.

A few weeks ago it was confirmed that Ingo Rademacher would be returning as Jax for a while. This appearance is going to tie into the Nelle (Chloe Lanier) storyline with the kidney. For so long, Nelle has blamed Carly (Laura Wright) for what was done to her. The truth will finally be out, and there could be hope for a Micheal (Chad Duell) and Nelle coupling. According to She Knows Soaps, General Hospital spoilers indicate Carly will be giving forgiveness. It wasn’t made clear who she was going to give it to, but it is likely either Nelle or Sonny (Maurice Benard).

The cast of #generalhospital was in the house tonight! It was a pleasure having them! #kitchenpicture #ilovechiara #trattorialincontro #mammatinachiara A post shared by Rocco Sacramone (@rocco_sacramone) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

The sister relationship between Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Hayden (Rebecca Budig) will be growing this week. They will both bond over caring about addicts. Liz went through it with Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) and now Hayden is dealing with it with Finn (Michael Easton). General Hospital spoilers hint that there will be tough decisions made, especially because some of Finn’s demons will come to light this week. Sometimes caring about someone isn’t enough to save them and Hayden will have a tough decision to make when it comes down to walking away or seeing his recovery through.

There is still a lot of confusion about the situation between Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). Speculation has been running wild that former All My Children character Alex Devane (Finola Hughes) will be brought back to life via the General Hospital canvas. The situation surrounding Anna’s betrayal of Valentin makes no sense, especially since she has no recollection of him at all. ABC regained all of the rights to two canceled soaps and their characters. The General Hospital writers have plenty of options now and bringing Alex Devane to Port Charles could be a boost for May sweeps.

Lulu (Emme Rylan) is going to do something compromising, and it will likely have to with Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez). She has been going a little crazy since losing custody of her daughter and has now tried to cozy up to Nelle for easier access to Charlotte. Since Valentin has been made aware of the situation, Lulu is going to be watched carefully. General Hospital spoilers allude to a setback, though no specifics were given. Could she cross the line and give Valentin one more reason to retain full custody of Charlotte?

#happyanniversary #GeneralHospital #GH #ABC #daytime A post shared by Kissa Cazador (@kissacazador) on Apr 1, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

Despite Elizabeth turning Franco (Roger Howarth) down, she is content on remaining with him. They held back their plans to move in together. There is plenty of drama happening between Franco and Jason (Billy Miller) over the care of Jake (Hudson West). What happened to him on Cassadine Island is going to be addressed, possibly for May sweeps. General Hospital spoilers have hinted that Jason and Sam (Kelly Monaco) may decide to pursue a lead, but will he take her or his new buddy Curtis (Donnell Turner)?

This week is going to be a rollercoaster of emotions for long-term General Hospital fans. As May sweeps get ready to roll in and Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) gets ready to retire, things will be changing rapidly. General Hospital spoilers have let out some incredible events and now, fans will have plenty to look forward to in the upcoming weeks.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]