Nick Viall: Wedding Plans With Vanessa Grimaldi Not Even On The Table

Nick Viall is keeping busy with the latest leg of his reality TV career, so it’s no surprise that planning a wedding with fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi isn’t even on his radar. In an interview with People, Nick said it’s way too early to start thinking about tying the knot with his Bachelor final pick.

“Like Vanessa and I have said, I think it’s too early for us,” Nick revealed. “We’re still doing a lot of new things together. Last week, it was just one day, but we went back to my hometown of Milwaukee. Vanessa hasn’t been able to do that yet.”

So much fun getting back home with this one. Back to LA! Need to fine tune my ???? moves. A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 25, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

Viall said he is more concerned with getting Vanessa back to her Montreal hometown to see her family.

“I think we’re just focused on that right now,” Nick told the magazine.

“We’re very open about the fact that we have a long way to go and we’re excited about that journey.”

Nick recently told Us Weekly that although he is an engaged man, a wedding to Vanessa is a long way off and that he hasn’t even thought about it.

“She’s living with me,” Viall said. “But obviously we’re still working through the visa stuff so she may have to pop back to Montreal at some point. While we’re in L.A., we’re living together.”

Have a handful of errands to run today. ????#nicelittlesaturday #saturday A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Apr 1, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Nick Viall’s track record hasn’t been great when it comes to reality TV romance, but this is the first time he got as far as an actual engagement. Still, on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose follow-up show, Viall admitted that he is “a realist” and that he and Grimaldi “both have our fears about [it not working out].”

But Nick’s fiancée said she would never have said yes if she didn’t think the engagement would lead to a marriage, even if they have to take it in “baby steps.”

“I want to be engaged once, just like I want to be married once,” she said. “I knew at end of the show that if I were to say yes to Nick, it’s because I see myself getting married to him. I think we’re still in the process of really getting to know each other. We still have things to figure out, but we’re very optimistic about what the future holds.”

Ever since he handed out his final rose (and that Neil Lane sparkler) to Vanessa, Nick Viall has made it clear that a wedding won’t happen until he really gets to know his fiancée away from ABC’s cameras. And with Nick’s current stint on Dancing with the Stars, the lovebirds are still in the public eye.

Last night @maksimc was the only one not rooting for #teambabygotbach @vanessagrimaldi30 @petamurgatroyd #dwts #datenight A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 19, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

“One thing I really appreciate about our relationship is we’re going to take this one step at a time and be realistic,” Viall told Good Morning America the day after his proposal aired on ABC. “Last night was our first time having dinner at a restaurant in public…I think there’s some things we want to do as a couple and some normal things and, you know, we’re going to move things along. We’ll worry about setting a date down the road.”

While some fans think Nick and Vanessa’s “wait-and-see” attitude spells doom for their relationship, let’s not forget that several other Bachelor and Bachelorette couples took their time before tying the knot. In fact, Nick’s ex, Kaitlyn Bristowe still hasn’t exchanged “I dos” with Shawn Booth.

While a TV wedding isn’t currently in the works, you can see Nick Viall on Dancing with the Stars on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Take a look at the video below to see Nick Viall and Vanessa talking about their life together after The Bachelor.

[Featured Image ABC The Bachelor Facebook]