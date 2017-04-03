‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick’s Digging Continues, Chloe And Chelsea Bond, And Cane Worries

Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, April 3 tease that things are going to be intense throughout Genoa City. Nick found the tranquilizer gun and wrench Chloe had tried to get rid of, and he went to talk with Paul about his suspicions. As this was playing out, she was planning her quickie wedding to Kevin and had convinced her bestie Chelsea that all was well. In addition, Juliet told Cane that they slept together in Tokyo, and Young and Restless spoilers hint that there’s plenty of drama ahead.

SheKnows Soaps indicates that Paul will push Nick to reveal the person he thinks is behind Adam’s death, and while Newman won’t be ready to disclose that, Young and Restless spoilers note that he will fill Paul in on his theories to an extent. Paul will share that he needs either a confession or some evidence to re-open the case, and Y&R teasers indicate that Newman will start working on that very thing.

Michael will voice his concerns to Kevin about how quickly the wedding is going to happen, questioning who pushed for that, and Young and Restless spoilers detail that Sharon will overhear all of this and be a bit rattled. She’ll leave a message for Nick, and as she talks with Kevin, she’ll be encouraging, but clearly reserved.

Chloe will share the latest with Chelsea and Esther about getting married right away, and Young and Restless spoilers share that Chelsea will be flustered about getting the dress done in time. The two besties get emotional as they work through plans, including making a dress for Bella, and Chloe will talk about how amazing Chelsea is in her ability to forgive.

Later, Young and Restless spoilers indicate Chloe will head to the coffee house and Sharon will ask her about the rushed nuptials. Kevin will meet with Paul at the police station, asking for time off for his honeymoon, and he’ll mention that they’re heading to Tahiti and will be unreachable, something Chloe apparently wanted for them.

Cane was thrown for a loop when Victoria decided to offer Juliet a position with Brash & Sassy in Genoa City, and she will take notice of his attitude. Young and the Restless spoilers note that he’ll cover, insisting that it’s a great move. Over at the Club, Juliet and Lily will chat and Juliet will be stunned when Lily mentions something about Cane having “told her.” Before she says anything specific, it will become clear that Lily is referring to not getting the international Brash & Sassy position, and Victoria will call Juliet to mention the other opportunity.

Victoria will offer up the position in Genoa City, an offer that surprises her a bit. Young and the Restless spoilers share that Cane and Juliet will talk during a moment alone and he’ll question whether the position in town is the right move for her. As she questions him, he’ll admit it could be an uncomfortable situation. She says she won’t be uncomfortable and she’ll mention how nice Lily is, and soon she’s told Victoria she’s accepting the job.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea and Nick will run into each other and he’ll be stunned that the wedding was moved up. In addition, Chelsea will explain to him how she confronted her friend and believes her explanation about the tracker in Connor’s toy and the night of the cabin explosion. Nick clearly isn’t on the same page, but he’ll suggest that the ladies use the Underground for the bachelorette party. Soon, he will call someone and ask them to meet him at the Underground, and Young and Restless spoilers hint that he’ll use the party as a vehicle to try to prove his suspicions right.

Soap Central shares that Nick’s investigation might cause issues in his relationship with Chelsea, but Young and Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea will be confronting Chloe as she’s in her wedding dress ready to tie the knot to Kevin and things will get ugly. The week of April 3 also brings unsettling memories for Cane as he reflects on his night with Juliet in Tokyo, and while things will not look good, most Y&R viewers still feel fairly confident that Juliet is setting him up. There’s action related to Victoria and Billy on the way, and some developments between Ashley and Ravi are coming as well.

Did Cane really cheat on Lily in Tokyo or is he being set up as fans suspect? Will Paul come to believe that there’s more to the night that Adam supposedly died and will Victor’s role in all of this be exposed? What happens to Kevin as he is surely about to be left heartbroken once again? Young and the Restless spoilers tease that this week will be jam-packed with buzzworthy action, and fans will not want to miss where things head next.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]