Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Reconnect Amid Divorce: Does Jen Dislike Angelina Jolie?

Soon after the bombshell that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were splitting, Twitter overflowed with memes envisioning how his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston was feeling. Now, with the divorce drama continuing, Aniston and Pitt reportedly are reconnecting despite her current marriage to Justin Theroux. Does Jennifer care about her ex-husband’s divorce drama with Jolie, and how does Justin reportedly feel about his wife’s reunion?

Aniston’s mother Nancy Dow recently died, and it was her death that reportedly caused Jennifer to reach out to and reconnect with Brad, a source told In Touch. As for how Theroux feels, the insider described the situation.

“Justin Theroux is trying to help, but Brad understands her better than anyone else. Jen needs Brad more than anyone else.”

Why is Aniston allegedly so dependent on Pitt rather than Theroux at this point in her life? The source revealed that before her mother died, Jennifer became estranged because Nancy sold a story about Aniston’s personal life to a tabloid TV show in 1996. Brad supported Jennifer throughout her struggles with that situation, according to the insider.

Consequently, the 48-year-old actress allegedly believes that only Pitt, 53, rather than her husband can empathize with her feelings about her mom’s death.

“Jen still blames her mom for a lot of her problems with men and motherhood. She thought she’d dealt with everything in years of therapy, but it’s all coming back to haunt her,” explained the source.

“[Jennifer has] been looking to [Brad] for guidance and advice.”

But it’s allegedly not just the death of Aniston’s mother that has caused Jennifer and Brad to reconnect. The publication reported that Aniston and Pitt have been communicating ever since the news broke that he and Jolie were splitting, noting that “many believe [Angelina] is responsible for the end of Brad and Jen’s marriage.”

Pitt is reportedly aware of Aniston’s complex relationship with her mother and does not “judge her for the feelings she’s having,” according to the insider.

“He pointed out that Jen didn’t love her mom, and she’s mourning the loss of the mother she would never know,” added the source. “Jen was deeply touched and realized he was right.”

As for whether Pitt has played a role in reconnecting with Aniston, an insider told Us Weekly that Brad has been texting Jennifer amid his divorce from Angelina.

Because Pitt initially did not have Aniston’s current phone number (their divorce occurred in 2005 following five years of marriage), the actor managed to do some detective work in a “tangled web” of contacts in order to wish her happy birthday, said the source.

“[Brad and Jennifer] started talking once he wished her a happy birthday.”

And just like Aniston reportedly finding it comforting to reconnect with her ex amid her own tragedy, Pitt allegedly has found solace in talking to Jennifer amid his own drama, according to the insider.

“Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past,” added the source.

As for how Justin Theroux feels about Pitt having “confided” in Jennifer, the insider revealed that Justin doesn’t feel threatened.

“Justin is OK with them being friends,” said the source.

“[Justin Theroux knows] Jen just wants to be nice.”

Given that Pitt reportedly has poured out the details of his split from Angelina to Jennifer, how does Aniston feel about Jolie? One of Jennifer’s friends insists that Aniston has no interest in the divorce drama, reported the Daily Mail.

Chelsea Handler is Aniston’s close pal, and she does not believe that Jennifer cares about Angelina Jolie.

“I don’t think Jen cares about what’s going on and it’s crazy that people think she does,” said Handler. “As if she’s sitting around caring about [Angelina Jolie].”

In the wake of the initial news that Angelina had filed for divorce from Pitt last September, Chelsea also addressed the split drama.

“There are reports that part of the problem was Brad was allegedly drinking and smoking too much weed,” said Jennifer’s buddy. “I wonder why he needed to self-medicate. Maybe because he could have been spending the last 12 years at Lake Como hanging out with George Clooney and Matt Damon, instead of being stuck in a house with 85 kids speaking 15 different languages?”

But it’s not just Handler who has hinted at how Aniston feels about Angelina Jolie and the divorce drama involving Pitt. Soon after the split news spread, the Mirror reported that Jennifer had jokingly referred to Tomb Raider actress Jolie as the “Groom Raider.”

Aniston and Pitt were married for five years before the divorce, and a source told the publication that Jennifer “admittedly feels sort of satisfied about Brad and Angelina’s split.” Moreover, Aniston allegedly was not shocked by the breakup because she did not think that Jolie was the right match for her ex-husband.

“Throughout all the pain and hurt [Jennifer] endured when she split from Brad she always felt Angie wasn’t for him.”

Aniston’s pals reportedly believe that Jolie “stole Jen’s husband from her,” said the insider. However, despite the reported pain that Jennifer felt when her first marriage ended and the fact that she’s currently married to Theroux, the source revealed that Aniston hasn’t stopped caring about Pitt.

“Jen still cares about Brad and wishes him well,” added the source. “She has moved on and has found happiness with Justin [Theroux].”

