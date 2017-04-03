‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Doesn’t Want Her Co-Stars Or Her Mom At Her Wedding?

Jenelle Evans has confirmed that the cast of Teen Mom 2 will not be invited to her wedding — and her mom may not be there either.

Following a dramatic season of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans and her boyfriend, David Eason, welcomed a child and became engaged, but sadly, her relationships with her co-stars and mom have grown strained.

“Jenelle Evans wants her close friends and family to attend her wedding to fiancé David Eason, but that’s it!” the Celebrity Insider revealed to readers days ago.

Jenelle Evans gave birth to her third child, daughter Ensley Jolie, on January 24 and weeks later, her boyfriend of about a year and a half asked her to marry him during a morning hike.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason began dating one another in late 2015 and announced they were expecting their first child together in August of the following year. As fans of the Teen Mom 2 star will recall, Jenelle Evans previously welcomed her 7-year-old son Jace with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis and also shares a 2-year-old son, Kaiser. Meanwhile, her fiancé has two older children as well.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have a large family and luckily, they’ve just bought a new home and are preparing to make it their own as their wedding date nears.

Last month, Jenelle Evans confirmed that she and David Eason will be walking down the aisle with one another this fall and noted that her mother, Barbara Evans, may not be included on the guest list.

“The relationship I have with my mother is the same as it has always been, sadly,” Jenelle Evans explained to E! News last week. “We have not decided if she will be invited or not. Our relationship is getting more damaged every day, but I have already told her this.”

Jenelle Evans’ mother has been Jace’s legal custodian since shortly after his birth and she’s not prepared to give up her rights to the boy after caring for him for the past several years. Needless to say, the custody battle has driven Jenelle Evans and her mother apart.

As for the cast of Teen Mom 2, including Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans said, “I’m not too close of friends with any of them.”

Jenelle Evans and her co-star, Leah Messer, were once civil with one another, but during the recent Teen Mom 2 reunion, Messer was seen questioning whether a then-pregnant Evans was sick enough to leave set.

“[Jenelle Evans] ran off with her child, who knows,” Leah Messer told the cameras, according to a report by In Touch Weekly in March. “But she gets paid for this, she should be here.”

After watching the drama play out on the show, Jenelle Evans took to Twitter to give her co-star a piece of her mind in a message she later deleted.

“[Leah] damn tell me how you really feel! Haha, I was sick and pregnant with heartburn. You know nothing, you’re right, so don’t comment,” she wrote.

In addition to her comment about Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer discussed her co-star Chelsea Houska, who was also sick at the time, and didn’t appear to have any doubt that Houska was truly ill. In fact, she supported Houska completely.

