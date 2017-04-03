Adam Levine Reportedly Best Man At Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s Wedding

Adam Levine will allegedly serve as the best man when his fellow Voice coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get married.

Although neither Blake nor Gwen have officially confirmed they’re getting married anytime soon, sources are claiming that when the loved-up couple do eventually walk down the aisle, they both want Levine to serve as Shelton’s best man.

That’s according to a new report by Celebrity Insider, who’s claiming that Gwen and Blake, who met on The Voice in 2014, both want Adam by their side when they eventually get married and have supposedly already asked their mutual friend and Voice co-star if he’ll be by their side when their big day eventually happens.

A source revealed the couple’s alleged best man decision to the site, claiming that “it was very easy” for Shelton to pick Levine as the man he wants by his side on his wedding day. He and Adam have grown increasingly close, having known each other for several years and appearing together on all 12 seasons of The Voice to date.

The insider also alleged that Shelton’s decision to ask Levine to be his best man stems from many of his other friendships being mutual with former wife Miranda Lambert, who’s now dating and reportedly getting pretty serious with fellow country star Anderson East.

“A lot of Blake’s old friends know [Miranda],” claimed the site’s source, alleging that a number of Shelton’s closest confidants are “still upset” over the divorce that took place almost two years ago in 2015, which left a wedding spot open for Adam.

“Adam was always Blake’s pal,” continued the insider of Adam and Blake’s famous Voice bromance.

The sourced added that Levine not having a relationship with Lambert was a big factor in why both he and Stefani supposedly felt he would be the perfect match for their wedding day.

“[Levine and Shelton] have become very close after working together and consider each other brothers.”

“[Adam Levine] was never close with Miranda and was there for Blake during his divorce,” Celebrity Insider continued of how Levine never really got close to Lambert and was always far closer to Shelton even while they were still married. “Blake is grateful and will never forget who stood by his side when so many others wouldn’t.”

Although a wedding date is still yet to be confirmed by either Gwen or Blake, the outlet even claimed that the couple have supposedly already asked the Maroon 5 frontman to be their best man and alleged that Adam said yes to their request.

But despite rampant reports claiming a wedding is in the works, neither Gwen nor Blake have confirmed a wedding will be coming soon while Levine also hasn’t confirmed claims he’s been asked to be their best man, though Blake and Adam have certainly made no secret of their friendship after sitting alongside each other on The Voice for the past six years.

Adam most recently gushed over his friendship with Blake ahead of The Voice Season 12 premiere earlier this year, as Levine admitting that he and Shelton instantly hit it off when the show began in 2011.

“I remember when I saw [Blake] at the meeting at NBC, I was instantly very taken by him because he was definitely not your typical country artist,” Levine told People in February of how he and Shelton first became fast friends thanks to The Voice.

“He was not a cookie-cutter guy, and the second we met, we were friends,” Levine continued of the country star, admitting that “all of the bulls***” between the twosome including their banter on the show always “comes from a place of love.”

Blake then returned the favor to Adam in the interview, gushing over Levine in return and calling the singer one of his “best friends” prior to rumors Adam could serve as the best man at Shelton and Stefani’s possible upcoming wedding.

“[Adam is] one of the most loving people I’ve ever known,” Shelton said of Levine in the People interview earlier this year. “We drive each other nuts, but outside of this world, he’s one of my best friends and it’s because of his heart.”

“[Adam] needs his face slapped around,” Shelton joked, “but he has a huge, huge heart.”

What do you think of reports claiming Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will allegedly have Adam Levine as their best man at their wedding when they get married?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]