‘Big Little Lies’ Reveals Shocking Twist Ending: Who Died At Trivia Night?

The Big Little Lies finale left viewers with their jaws on the floor, especially if they hadn’t read the book the show is based on. During the final episode of HBO’s limited series, secrets were finally uncovered, and the victim was revealed.

According to TV Line, the Big Little Lies finale started off with yet another shocking and disturbing scene of Perry, played by Alexander Skarsgard, abusing his wife Celeste, portrayed by Nicole Kidman. Celeste is seen writhing in pain on the bathroom floor, as her husband rushes to stop their children from entering the room to see what he’d done to their mother.

Later, Celeste visits her therapist, who tells her yet again that she needs to leave Perry and move into the apartment she’s rented to be her safe haven. Celeste heads to the apartment to stock the fridge and put her sons’ room in order. When she gets a call from Jane she leaves to meet her friend on the beach. Jane, played by Shailene Woodly, tells her friend that it has been her son, Max, bullying Amabella at school all this time. Celeste is shaken by the fact that her son seems to have Perry’s violent tendencies, and heads home to confront Max, who tells her everything. This seems to be the last straw for Celeste, who plans to leave Perry the following day after he heads to Hawaii for a business trip.

However, Celeste’s plan is foiled when Perry intercepts a call from her property manager. The two head to trivia night together and Perry asks Celeste if she plans on leaving him. Celeste finally stands up for herself and tells her abusive husband that she’s taking the boys and leaving him. When he begs her to stay and help him with his violence, she refuses, saying it’s already too late for them.

Big Little Lies then finally takes us inside trivia night where things are tense. Madeline, played by Reese Witherspoon, is dealing with the guilt of cheating on her husband, Ed, and he seems to sense something is wrong. Meanwhile, Jane brings Tom as her date, and seems happier that she has in a long time. When the two women head out onto the balcony to discuss Madeline’s feelings of guilt, they’re later joined by Renata, played by Laura Dern, who wants to apologize to them after finding out that it had been Max, and not Jane’s son Ziggy, who had been bullying her daughter.

Inside the event, Big Little Lies fans watch as Celeste and Perry’s argument gets heated. Bonnie, played by Zoe Kravitz, seems to be the only one who notices, and when Celeste takes off and is followed by Perry, Bonnie decides to follow behind. Celeste joins her friends on the balcony moments before Perry shows up. When he begins to beg her to leave with him, Jane immediately recognizes him as the man who raped her and fathered Ziggy. Before Jane can say a word, Perry loses control and begins to attack Celeste. This leads to all of the women trying to fight him off. However, it’s the unlikely character of Bonnie who saves the day as she comes running up from behind and pushes Perry over the edge where he falls to his death.

Big Little Lies ends the series with the women covering up for Bonnie and eventually putting all of their issues behind them. Celeste, Bonnie, Madeline, Jane, and Renata end the series on the beach playing with their children and seemingly bonded over the ordeal.

While fans of the Big Little Lies book know that the novel ends in a similar way, the show seemed to leave the ending open for future possible episodes. Will HBO bring the series back for more after the dramatic twist ending?

What did you think of the Big Little Lies finale? Were you shocked by Perry’s death?

