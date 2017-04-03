‘Shrek 5’ Movie Update: Script Ready, Set To Release In 2019

Good news for Shrek movie fans — screenwriter Michael McCullers revealed that he has finished writing the script of Shrek 5 and once the studio will give the green signal to it, the project will soon go into production.

The Shrek movie franchise is based on William Steig’s picture books Shrek. The series primarily focuses on Shrek, a reclusive and grouchy good-hearted ogre, who becomes a respected hero. After the enormous success of Shrek 2, the CEO of DreamWorks Animation Jeffrey Katzenberg revealed that there are going to be more films in the Shrek’s universe.

“Before the first one was finished we talked about what the whole story of Shrek is, and each of the chapters answers questions about the first movie and gives us an insight,” said Katzenberg, “Shrek 3 and 4 are going to reveal other unanswered questions and, finally, in the last chapter, we will understand how Shrek came to be in that swamp, when we meet him in the first movie.”

In 2009, DreamWorks Animation announced that Shrek Forever After would be the last in the Shrek series and it was officially confirmed by the head of creative production at DreamWorks Animations that “all that was loved about Shrek in the first film is brought to the final film.”

However, in 2014, in an interview with Fox Business Network, Katzenberg teased the fans that a fifth film in the Shrek series may be made.

“I think you can be confident that we’ll have another chapter in the Shrek series. We’re not finished, and more importantly, neither is he [Shrek].”

The Hollywood Reporter revealed in 2016 that Shrek 5 is planned for a 2019 release and from the recent revelation by Michael McCullers, the writer behind Austin Powers, it looks like fans will get to see the fifth film in the series in the next few years.

The story of Shrek 5 is based on McCullers own idea because he wanted to reinvent the entire series.

“I finished that script which I really, really, really love. It’s really personal to me. It’s got a pretty big reinvention behind it that I guess I can’t really reveal, but since DreamWorks was sold to Universal in that time for over $3 billion, I imagine they’re particularly interested in it stepping up and actually figuring out the future of the franchise in that way on the corporate level.”

McCullers further admitted that the last film in the series was released seven years ago, and since there are so many characters in the series, he had to take a new perspective to present all of them.

“Reinvention was sort of called for. There [have] been four movies and a lot of material, so the characters are pretty beloved and they’re great characters, but you also have to think of a pretty new take at that point.”

Of course, it is not yet revealed by Michael where the upcoming movie will lead the characters. At the same time, it is still not revealed what fans of the Shrek movie should expect from the upcoming film, but his statement says a lot about the possibility of Shrek 5 being entering into production by Universal Pictures.

Shrek 4 or Shrek Forever After showed Shrek becoming a family man and living happily with Princess Fiona and the triplets. The film was made on a budget of $135 million and went on to earn more than $700 million. It is still not confirmed whether the studio will green light the most-awaited project or not, but based on Shrek’s fandom and the box-office success of previously released films, it is highly unlikely that the studio won’t consider Michale McCullers script.

