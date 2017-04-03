Miranda Lambert And Anderson East Hit The Red Carpet, Hint At An Engagement?

Is Miranda Lambert ready to walk down the isle with her boyfriend of over one year, Anderson East?

According to a new report, the country singer appeared ready to say her “I dos” on the red carpet during last night’s Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

“[Miranda Lambert] dressed her slim figure in a sleeveless white gown with gold applique detailing which could have easily been a wedding gown,” the Daily Mail revealed to readers on April 2, noting that Lambert and East have been dating since December 2015.

Miranda Lambert was married to Blake Shelton for 4 years but announced they had parted ways in July 2015. Months later, as Shelton went public with his romance with Gwen Stefani, Lambert and East confirmed their relationship with an Instagram photo.

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East kept a low profile for the first few months of their relationship but eventually walked the red carpet together at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards in April of last year. Months later, the couple hit the red carpet at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Miranda Lambert’s ex-husband, Blake Shelton, and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, have been quite open and public with their romance. In addition to flirting with one another on episodes of The Voice Season 9 and the show’s currently airing 12th season, the couple often chronicles their time together on their social media accounts and frequently hit the red carpet together.

When it comes to their future together, Miranda Lambert and Anderson East haven’t announced an engagement, but according to a recent source, marriage and children are likely in their future.

“[Miranda Lambert and Anderson East] are doing good. They try to keep their relationship private and out of the public’s way. They are definitely gonna get married,” a source told E! News last month. “They have discussed marriage and kids that they both want in the near future. She has learned many things about what she wants and needs after her breakup and Anderson fulfills it all.”

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton were married for 4 years but have no children together, and East also has no children of his own.

“[Miranda Lambert and Anderson East] never argue and just are both understanding with one another. Miranda and Anderson have couple time and during that they always give back to the community and their charities. Miranda is happy and everything else is in perfect place between her heath, music and her love life,” the source continued. “Miranda’s friends and family have never seen her this happy. This year is going be big for Miranda!”

Miranda Lambert and Anderson East have done their best to keep their private moments to themselves, but they have made a habit of appearing on stage together. In addition to a Valentine’s Day duet last year at one of East’s concerts, East has joined Miranda Lambert on stage at one of her concerts, as well.

As for Miranda Lambert’s relationship with Blake Shelton, the source claimed they have both moved on and wish one another well with their new romances.

“[Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton] have crossed paths and spoken to each other but have let the past go and just want each other to be happy,” the source told E! News. “They are both adults that realized their paths were not meant for each other in the end.”

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]