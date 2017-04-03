Bethenny Frankel’s ‘RHONY’ Fans React Harshly After April Fools Joke

Bethenny Frankel doesn’t really care about what people say in relation to her, her business and her divorce. And she doesn’t really care about people’s opinions when it comes to her look. A few years ago, Frankel chopped off her long hair and she debuted a much shorter look, which looked like Luann de Lesseps’ hair. And now, Bethenny may have chopped her hair off even more, as she shared a picture of herself with a much shorter haircut. And the haircut isn’t exactly flattering, as it does age her quite a bit.

According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel revealed that she had chopped her hair off for the new season of The Real Housewives of New York, which airs this upcoming Wednesday. However, some of her fans were quick to pick up on the fact that it was April 1st when she shared the new look and that she would never actually cut off her hair and share the picture that she shared. Upon further investigation, it appears that the photo is indeed edited.

#shorthairdontcare #zerofucks #newseasonnewlook A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

“#shorthairdontcare #zerof**ks #newseasonnewlook,” Bethenny Frankel revealed over the weekend for a perfect April Fools joke, as she shared a picture of herself with very short hair – and it was a shocking picture, as she looked very old.

The editing job is almost perfect, so at first glance, the picture does look real. However, it’s clearly an editing job that places a much shorter haircut on an old picture of Bethenny Frankel. And while some fans tried to see the positive in her new looks, others were a bit too honest in their opinions – especially if it wasn’t a joke.

“I like the look, but fear this is just another April Fools joke,” one person wrote in support of the shorter haircut, but many others were not as supportive of the new look and many downright hinted that Bethenny Frankel was ugly with the new hairstyle, including one person who honestly wrote, “Wow it makes you look 20 years older!! Sorry!”

“There’s no way. It’s #aprilfools bs. At least I hope not,” one person wrote to Frankel, while others added the same opinion, such as, “Honey, this better be an April fools joke.”

Cheers to the freakin weekend A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Mar 31, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

Frankel isn’t getting as much support as one would hope after revealing a new look. It sounds like some people are reacting rather harshly, as the new haircut could have been real. Frankel has already shocked fans once with a short haircut, but she did ask her fans whether they liked it or not before she went through with it.

“It looks like she starts wearing extensions on this upcoming season. I think she regretted the bob cut. I like her no matter what lol,” one person noticed, writing in a separate tweet, “Yeah I think shes playing a trick on us! Lol shes awesome. Shes the reason I watch. Cant stand Luann!!!”

Of course, Bethenny was accused of stealing Luann de Lesseps’ haircut on the previous season of The Real Housewives of New York. Luann was convinced that Bethenny really liked her haircut and downright copied it. However, viewers were split on the argument, saying that Bethenny’s hair was much nicer than Luann’s haircut, as it was younger and fresher looking. But some of Luann’s supporters strongly believed that Bethenny had copied her. Frankel hasn’t said whether the hair was real or not, but it sounds like it was a joke.

What do you think of Bethenny Frankel’s joke? Do you think it was a good one, or do you think her fans were a bit too harsh in their reactions?

[Featured Image by Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images]