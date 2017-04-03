Carrie Underwood Snubbed: Fans Accuse ACMs Of Being ‘Rigged’

Carrie Underwood went home empty handed at the 2017 ACM Awards, and fans aren’t happy.

Underwood, who was nominated for both Female Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year at the 2017 country music award ceremony that took place on April 2, unfortunately, lost out to both Miranda Lambert and Jason Aldean in her two categories which caused a barrage of angry tweets across social media.

Country music fans rallied in support of Underwood, particularly after it was announced that she’d lost out to Aldean on the ACM’s most prestigious award of the night, hitting back at the award show with some even claiming they believed she suffered a huge snub and that the awards were “rigged” against Underwood, who was the only female artist nominated in the category.

“RIGGED @ACMawards CARRIE SHOULDVE WON” Twitter user @JoviAllday tweeted out of their disappointment of seeing Underwood go home from the ACM Awards empty handed after performing as part of the opening number with her fellow Entertainer of the Year nominees as well as hitting the stage with Keith Urban to perform their catchy duet “The Fighter” during the ceremony.

“All country award shows are rigged. If they ACTUALLY went by votes, Carrie would have tons of trophies,” @_yankle added of the 2017 ACM’s upset, while @Skys23Limit added, “ACMs rigged Carrie get hipped yet again.”

“No one can convince me that the other EOTY nominees worked as hard and were more deserving than Carrie Underwood. Sorry not sorry. #ACMs,” Underwood fan @CarrieClique added of the ACM’s upset that saw Carrie walk away without adding to the 12 ACM Awards she’s won over the years.

“I’ve seen every one of the nominees for EOTY in concert, including [Florida Georgia Line]; and I can honestly say that CARRIE UNDERWOOD DESERVED BETTER! #ACMs,” Twitter user @DaltonMWilliams added of the apparent ACM Awards snub.

Carrie Underwood’s fans also noted on the social media site that Carrie appeared to have done more than enough to deserve the big win, as Billboard reported last year that her “Storyteller: Stories In The Round Tour,” which saw Carrie on the road for much of 2016, grossed more than $54.6 million and saw the star play to more than 800,000 people across the globe.

Notably, Underwood has won the ACM Entertainer of the Year award twice in the past in both 2008 and 2010, but had not even been nominated in the category in the past six years until she finally picked up a nod earlier this year.

This is the second time in the last few months Underwood’s fans have called out a country award show for overlooking the singer and calling out a “snub,” as Carrie was also nominated for the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award at the 2016 CMA Awards which she hosted with Brad Paisley in November, but lost out on the gong to Garth Brooks.

Carrie even admitted in an interview with The Tennessean before the award show that she was hoping to be crowned Entertainer of the Year.

“I don’t want to say that I got used to [not winning], but a little bit,” Underwood said at the time. “I cannot tell a lie, and that one was just really important. I’m just beyond excited, and I’m humbled, and thankful for that nomination. It’s incredible,” Carrie continued of being nominated for Entertainer of the Year.

Carrie is yet to speak out amid the backlash from her fans over what some ACM Awards viewers are calling a “snub” and a “rigged” award show following her Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year losses, though Underwood did take to social media earlier in the night to prove that she was having a pretty great time at the ACMs in Las Vegas after taking to the stage with Keith Urban.

Underwood took to Instagram to give fans a better look at the stunning fringe gown she wore to perform her duet with the singer, shimmying in the Sin City sun in a boomerang clip posted to her official account.

“When in Vegas, wear fringe…and sparkles…and don’t forget to shimmy! #ACMs,” Carrie captioned the video, which has already been viewed more than 1 million times on the social media site.

Do you think Carrie Underwood was snubbed at the 2017 ACM Awards? Did she deserve the ACM for Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]