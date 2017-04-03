‘Married At First Sight’ Season 5 Premiere Date, New Season’s 5 Big Revelations

Married At First Sight Season 5 premieres this month, but it will not be on FYI. The reality show will be returning with Chicago-based singles on another cable channel.

Here are the five big revelations for Married at First Sight Season 5.

Premiere Date

Married at First Sight Season 5 Episode 1 airs on Thursday, April 20.

Sometimes to find true love, you have to take a risk. Be there for the #MarriedAtFirstSight premiere on Lifetime April 20th at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/4ouH22UciM — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) March 28, 2017

New Season Gets New Home

After a successful four seasons on FYI, Married at First Sight is moving to Lifetime. There is no information on why the series is moving to a new home.

Eight Weeks Together Before Decision Day

In the previous four seasons, the couples spent six weeks together before making the big decision — whether to stay married or get a divorce. Married at First Sight Season 5 will see the couples staying together for eight weeks and then deciding whether they see themselves as a married couple off-camera as well, or they do not see a future together.

Married at First Sight Season 5 Participants

The new season’s premiere episode will introduce six Chicago-based singles. On April 20, Anthony D’ Amico, Ashley Petta, Cody Knapek, Danielle DeGroot, Nate Duhon and Sheila Downs will be seen walking down the aisle and saying “I do” to complete strangers. Three relationship experts, sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz, communication expert Rachel DeAlto, and marriage counselor Pastor Calvin Roberson will tap on scientific matchmaking techniques to create three “compatible couples,” and these couples will get legally married to each other on their first meeting.

Details About Cast Members

Anthony D’ Amico, 33, is a sales and marketing professional who grew up in Detroit. Anthony’s longest relationship lasted three years. He is now ready for marriage and is looking for long-time companionship and children with his future wife, according to his bio on Lifetime. He wants his partner to be outgoing, intelligent, funny and generous, not pessimistic.

Chicago-based restaurant manager Ashley Petta is 30 years old. Her last serious relationship ended because her boyfriend was not willing to commit or start a family with her. After being single for two years, she is now taking a radical approach to finding love on Married at First Sight Season 5. Ashley wants to get married to a man who shares her desire to start a family. And her partner should be confident, charismatic, thoughtful and ambitious.

Copy Knapek lives in the suburbs of Chicago. The 26-year-old entrepreneur is looking for someone who has a great personality, loves to laugh and is empathetic. He believes that Married at First Sight experts will help him find his right match. Cory is ready to put his 100 percent into his relationship.

Registered dietician Danielle DeGroot, 30, was born and raised in the suburbs of Chicago. She is in a great place in her place, but the dating scene of her city frustrates her, and she also finds the dating apps disappointing. Danielle is ready to settle down and enjoy her life with someone by her side. She desires a partner who is intelligent, has a great sense of humor, loves sports and isn’t afraid to take on a more masculine role in the relationship, according to her bio on Lifetime.

Michigan-born Nate Duhon, 26, is a business manager. He now lives in Chicago. Because he is a religious person, he wants a partner who can attend church with him, also she should be intelligent, ambitious and has a desire to have children and raise a family together. Nate feels that he is now mature for his age and is ready to get married.