Scheana Marie Moves On With New Boyfriend After Mike Shay Divorce [Photos]

Scheana Marie may be dreading the upcoming reunion special, but when it comes to Vanderpump Rules Season 6, the longtime reality star has a lot to look forward to.

Over the weekend, as she traveled to New York City for an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Scheana Marie took to Twitter to express her thoughts on tonight’s reunion special part one.

“Watching the [Vanderpump Rules] reunion part 1 and it’s giving me severe anxiety,” Scheana Marie tweeted to her fans and followers on April 2.

Scheana Marie had a rough fifth season of the show. Although she and her now-estranged husband, Mike Shay, started off the year in a good place, they called it quits during the finale episode after returning to Los Angeles from Katie Maloney’s wedding in Northern California.

A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

As fans saw on the finale, Scheana Marie called it quits with her husband after allegedly learning that he was using drugs behind her back.

Following Scheana Marie and Mike Shay’s breakup at the end of last year, Scheana Marie was spotted at a holiday party with Robert Valletta and weeks later, the couple confirmed their romance with a red carpet appearance. Since then, they have been sharing photos of one another on their social media pages.

While Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta continue to enjoy their new relationship, which recently took them to Big Bear, Hawaii, and Amsterdam, they are preparing for the start of production on Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

“Robert Valletta is planning to film a little with [Scheana Marie] for the next season that they’ll start filming in May,” a source close to the new couple told Radar Online last week. “Scheana isn’t a newbie to reality TV… She knows what everyone wants to see and what will bring ratings — her new hot boyfriend!”

The Radar Online source went on to reveal that Scheana Marie’s soon-to-be ex-husband knows Valletta and doesn’t appreciate how public they’ve been about their whirlwind romance.

“Mike knows Rob and is quite upset that’s who [Scheana Marie] decided to make her new boy,” the source added, noting the reality star was “already posting it everywhere in his face.”

A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Mar 28, 2017 at 5:18pm PDT

Although Robert Valletta hasn’t spoke of his future appearance on Vanderpump Rules himself, Scheana Marie confirmed that she was hoping to show the audience her new relationship during an appearance last month.

“He’s just an amazing person. Hopefully, we get picked up and he films next season and you’ll get to see that,” she gushed to Us Weekly magazine last month.

“Ultimately, it’ll be his decision. If we’re still together come May and if he wants to, he’s welcome to; if he doesn’t, I’m OK with that,” she continued.

As for Valletta’s potential role, Scheana Marie explained that he would not be featured in a full-time role.

“It will not be to the level of the other guys on the show. He’s a very busy man. He has more than one job and won’t have time for all of our drama,” she said.

Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta did tons of traveling throughout the month of March and although they are just months into their relationship, Valletta joined in on her father’s recent birthday celebration in Hawaii.

To see more of Scheana Marie and the end of her marriage to Mike Shay, tune into the first part of the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special, which begins airing tonight, Monday, April 3, at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]