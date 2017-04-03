Gretchen Rossi Hints At ‘RHOC’ Drama: Vicki Gunvalson’s Party Ruined On ‘RHOC’?

Gretchen Rossi hasn’t filmed The Real Housewives of Orange County for years, as she was fired from the show after filming a few seasons. Andy Cohen has hinted that Gretchen wants to get back on the show, but she has yet to make a full-time reappearance. However, Rossi has made peace with Vicki Gunvalson and they have actually become great friends. Rossi and Vicki never really used to get along and these days, Gretchen has been invited to Vicki’s birthday party. Since Vicki is currently filming the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, it is possible that Rossi will be filmed for the upcoming season.

According to a new Instagram post, Gretchen Rossi revealed that she was going to Vicki’s party and she was completely glammed up for a theme party. However, it sounds like drama happened at the end of the night and Vicki’s son-in-law apologized to Gretchen for how the night ended. But based on their conversation, it doesn’t sound like Ryan was part of the drama.

“Time to party and celebrate Vicki Gunvalson at her birthday party! She said be glam and fabulous so I am delivering in my sparkly gold dress and fun bling! #GetGlamwithGretchen #lovethemeparties #HappyBirthdayVicki,” Gretchen Rossi wrote on Instagram, while sharing a picture of herself going to Vicki’s birthday party.

Of course, Gretchen Rossi and Vicki have become great friends after several seasons of being enemies. And the drama that happened at the party appears to be by someone else. Since Gunvalson is no longer friends with Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, and Shannon Beador, it doesn’t sound like they crashed her party or caused a spectacle. Instead, it sounds like someone caused a scene, possibly a guest who wanted to create some drama with the Real Housewives of Orange County stars.

“We had fun tonight! Sorry about the end!” Ryan Culberson wrote back to Gretchen on Instagram, who replied with, “Man such stupid drama for no reason. Thanks for being so great.”

It sounds like Ryan didn’t cause the drama, but instead stepped in to help out Gretchen Rossi in her fight against the drama. No word on whether Gretchen was involved in the drama or perhaps the target of the drama, but something went down and none of the ladies are talking about it. This could be because it will be featured on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which is expected to premiere over the summer. But some fans did pick up on the comments made by Gretchen and Ryan on Instagram.

“OMG what haaaaaappened, Gretchen Rossi, and Vicki Gunvalson??? Why did Ryan say sorry? OMG, this is why we need you back on RHOC!!!!” one fan wrote to Gretchen Rossi after seeing what Ryan had written to Rossi on Instagram.

Culberson had been the focus of drama once before, as he defended Vicki Gunvalson’s home when Lydia McLaughlin’s mother put her feet up on the couch. He flipped out and some people thought he had crossed the line and was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Briana defended her husband, saying that her mother is very specific about her home and wouldn’t appreciate Lydia’s mother putting her feet up on the couch. But it sounds like he didn’t cause this kind of drama over the weekend and Gretchen Rossi did thank him for being so great. It sounds like he may have come to her defense in some way.

What do you think of Gretchen Rossi’s comment to Ryan? What do you think happened at Vicki’s party and who do you think is involved?

[Featured Image by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images]