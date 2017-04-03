‘Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor: It’s ‘Rude’ When People Ask About Marriage

Jax Taylor doesn’t want to be asked about his potential plans to marry Brittany Cartwright.

Following weeks of rumors claiming the Vanderpump Rules star may be secretly engaged to his girlfriend of about two years, Taylor has spoken out against the ongoing questions about his relationship and where he and Cartwright are headed.

On Twitter, Jax Taylor sent a message to his fans and followers about the issue. The message read, “This might be just me but I think it’s rude when people ask some one, ‘When are you getting married?'”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright faced questions from her mother during her visit from Kentucky to Los Angeles during Vanderpump Rules Season 5 and during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live around the same time, Taylor was questioned by a fan.

During his appearance on Watch What Happens Live earlier this year, Jax Taylor made it clear to the fan that he had no intentions of tying the knot in the coming months because it was simply too early on in their relationship. According to Jax Taylor, he and Cartwright had only been dating one year and while a future engagement could happen, it wasn’t something currently on his mind.

After the episode aired, Brittany Cartwright took to Twitter where she confirmed that she and Jax Taylor were nearly two years into their relationship.

While filming Vanderpump Rules Season 4, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were seen having an uncomfortable conversation about their future and during their chat, Taylor claimed he was not on board with the idea of marriage. Meanwhile, Brittany Cartwright made it clear that she does want to get married and have children.

Months later, Jax Taylor seemed to have a change of heart about the issue of marriage during an interview with The Daily Dish.

“Before Brittany I was not about marriage. It was not going to happen for me. I didn’t believe in marriage. Not because I didn’t love Brittany, I just didn’t believe in marriage. It just wasn’t for me,” Jax Taylor said. “As time progresses, I’m starting to open my mind about it a little bit more because I do love her and that’s something she wants. And I’m willing to bring the idea back. We’ll see. I just hate divorce. I hate it. I’ve done a lot of things in my life, it’s just kind of the one box I don’t want to check off that I’ve done.”

“She’s just an amazing girl. I love her to death. She’s just so sweet, so kind. She has a lot of patience,” Jax Taylor continued of Brittany Cartwright. “Everybody loves her. There’s not one person that can say a bad thing about her. I feel like they would trade me in for her any day. I think anybody would.”

While Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright haven’t said much about their future in the months since wrapping filming on Season 5, they did spark rumors of a possible engagement when Taylor shared the photo above. In the Instagram photo taken on March 19, Cartwright appeared to be wearing an engagement ring much like the one her co-star, Katie Maloney, was given before marrying her now-husband, Tom Schwartz.

Cartwright also shared the photo on her Instagram page but cropped her hand out of the post.

