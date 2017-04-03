Kailyn Lowry Baby Daddy: Did She Just Slam Him For Poor Dating Skills?

Kailyn Lowry has been keeping a somewhat low profile after announcing that she’s expecting her third child. In the past, this Teen Mom star has allowed the cameras to film her ups and downs with her relationship, including when she broke up with Jo Rivera and started dating Javi Marroquin. However, it sounds like Kailyn wants to keep her current relationship a secret, as she doesn’t want the identity of her third baby’s father out. Kailyn has hinted that she could be having this child with a female girlfriend, but she often just laughs off the rumors.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now revealing that she doesn’t have high hopes for the dating life these days. As it turns out, Kailyn agrees with one Twitter follower that guys can’t even plan awesome dates anymore when they try to impress someone. It sounds like the regular dinner and a movie isn’t what is needed to impress the ladies, and Kailyn reveals that there is far between the guys who know how to impress.

Samon, Nutmeg, Bombshell, dark Pink & apple cider are all available for pre order & will ship the week of 4/17! Blu red is available NOW! Link in bio! ???? @everykissbeginswithkail A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 31, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

“Do guys even know how to plan dates for real?” one Twitter account wrote, to which Kailyn Lowry replied, “Lmao guys our age???? Foh.”

“Not even just our age though, like just in general,” the person wrote back, to which Lowry revealed, “Very few & far between.”

It sounds like Lowry may not be dating someone who knows how to plan out a regular date. While some of her co-stars, like Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans, would have defended her relationship, saying that at least she has found someone who makes an effort, Kailyn didn’t take the same route. Instead, she merely wrote that she has a hard time finding someone who will make the effort. And maybe that’s why Kailyn Lowry is finding herself Googling things about hedgehogs on a Saturday night.

“My Saturday night: googling the intelligence of a hedgehog…” she tweeted this weekend.

But it sounds like Lowry is happy with her current situation, even if she did choose to have this third child without a relationship. She has revealed that the pregnancy was indeed a planned one, as she had learned that she could have some complications with it. Even though Lowry had just finalized her divorce from Javi because they couldn’t agree on whether they wanted another child, she decided to go through with the pregnancy anyway. And she decided to open up about the plans on her personal website.

From our shoot for @day1.creations ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

“I am pregnant. I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines. Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. Why did I wait? I’ve had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy. I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief,” Kailyn Lowry wrote on her personal website about the pregnancy a few weeks ago.

It will be interesting to see if Lowry announces who this mystery father is. What do you think of Kailyn Lowry slamming random guys for not being able to plan dates? Do you think her new partner could be an amazing fit for her?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]