Bonner Bolton Downplays Date Night With ‘DWTS’ Partner Sharna Burgess

Bonner Bolton says his most recent outing with his Dancing With the Stars partner Sharna Burgess was not a date—which pretty much means it was. Bolton and Burgess have been dodging dating rumors, but now the sizzling hot couple is attempting to explain their relationship status.

Bonner and Sharna were spotted over the weekend at the Daily Front Row’s Third Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, an unlikely outing for the pro bull rider.

“We had an incredible week and Bonner worked really, really hard and I think he deserves a little bit of time off to come and do something special,” Burgess told Entertainment Tonight.

Bolton chimed in that it was nice to have a break from the ballroom.

“She’s working me hard in that practice room, day in and day out, so it’s nice to come here and have a little socialization,” Bolton said.

But both Bonner and Sharna reiterated that their night on the town was strictly platonic.

“We’re not really calling it a date night,” Sharna told ET. “It’s not really a date night.”

“I don’t think you could say [it’s a date night], but I did invite her and I’m glad she came,” Bolton revealed.

#DWTS' Bonner Bolton reacts to the competition for Sharna Burgess: 'Who doesn't have a crush on her?' https://t.co/mQ97CqkhPx pic.twitter.com/FlxI3X4JRn — People Magazine (@people) March 23, 2017

This isn’t the first time Bolton and Burgess have gone on a non-date. The couple previously went on a flirty outing to Cowboy Palace Saloon in Los Angeles. E! News posted a series of photos which showed Sharna and Bonner with their arms wrapped around each other as they filmed a segment for the ABC celebrity ballroom competition at the country-western bar.

A source told Hollywood Life that despite their dating denials, Bonner and Sharna want more than just a “showmance.”

“Throughout the night they always had a hand or arm around each other whether they were dancing or not,” the insider said. “There was no kissing but they acted like they were a couple.”

Bonner Bolton and his DWTS pro partner have both said they are “100 percent single,” so many fans want to know why they aren’t dating, especially since their chemistry is through the roof.

Always joking around and laughing. Thank you for being my dance partner. Starting to really have fun and enjoy every step of the way! @sharnaburgess @dancingabc #denimanddiamonds @pbr @imgmodels A post shared by Bonner Bolton (@bonner_bolton) on Mar 24, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

Burgess admits she has chemistry with Bolton, but she has strongly denied that they are dating.

“Oh gosh,” Burgess told People.

“I am a professional. Look, we have a lot of chemistry and we have a lot of fun, but first and foremost we are trying to do a really great job in this competition. I want Bonner to be around until the end and I want to take this man to the finale. That is our priority. Everyone is making a lot of our really obvious chemistry.”

A source close to Dancing With the Stars told ET that “nothing romantic going on between Sharna and Bonner.” But it sounds like it’s only because the Aussie pro dancer is trying to stay focused on the competition right now.

“Bonner seems to be attracted to Sharna,” a source revealed to ET.

“There’s a spark there. Whether anything will happen, time will tell. Sharna is a total professional and focused on the show.”

Dancing With the Stars fans know that couples on the show sometimes deny their real-life love connection until after their time on the competition ends. As an example, pro dancer Kym Johnson ended up marrying her celebrity partner, Robert Herjavec, after months of denying that they were a thing.

Take a look at the video below to see Bonner Bolton and his DWTS partner getting cozy during their night out at the saloon.

You can see Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess on Dancing With the Stars Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

[Featured Image ABC Dancing With the Stars Instagram]