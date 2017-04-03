Are Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Engaged? He Spends Time With Her Kids

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton spent time with her three kids, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, over the weekend.

As engagement and baby rumors continue to swirl, The Voice coaches enjoyed some family time with the boys, who she shares with former husband Gavin Rossdale, and on Saturday, Stefani took to Twitter with a sweet photo.

On April 1, Gwen Stefani posted the photo below, which features each of her three sons rocking fake arm tattoos just like the real one on her boyfriend’s arm.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been spending tons of time as a family in recent months and at the end of last month, they were seen together at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma. During the boys’ spring break from school, they ventured to Shelton’s home and chronicled their fun outdoor activities on Stefani’s Snapchat page.

A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Mar 28, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating one another in late 2015 and went public with their relationship during an after party for the Country Music Awards in Nashville in November 2015. Since then, they have been going strong as they tend to their equally busy careers, which often include their roles on The Voice.

During the first few months of Gwen Stefani’s relationship with Blake Shelton, the musical pair was busy filming the ninth season of The Voice and on the show, fans were treated to numerous flirty moments on the show. Now, about a year and a half into their relationship, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton continue to express their love for one another on set as their co-stars, Alicia Keys and Adam Levine, look on.

Throughout their romance, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have continuously been targeted with rumors regarding their possible plans for an engagement and a baby, the latest of which claims they will welcome a child before tying the knot.

“They’re trying to have a baby first,” an insider close to Gwen Stefani explained to Life & Style magazine weeks ago. “That’s their main focus right now. She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

While Gwen Stefani hasn’t announced plans for a baby, or revealed a current engagement, the source claimed the “Used to Love You” singer had been undergoing in vitro treatments up until recently.

“Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for her,” the source explained. “So she’s trying to get pregnant naturally for the time being.”

One year ago, another source spoke to Life & Style magazine and claimed that she and Blake Shelton were trying for a baby girl. According to the insider, the couple was open to adopting a baby or a toddler.

Although fans will have to wait and see whether or not Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will start a family together, it’s clear that Stefani is in a much better place now that she was when she and Rossdale first split in summer 2015.

“I didn’t know if I was gonna do music again or write songs again, it just kind of channeled down to me — it was just a spiritual place to be,” Gwen Stefani told Extra months ago. “And then I got to go on tour for the first time in like seven years… after everything I’ve been through; my career, my life… and to have that exchange of love between the people that have supported me all those years and listened to the music… it was like a reboot, like a recharge.”

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]