Tom Cruise And Sophia Boutella Shock In ‘The Mummy’ Trailer

Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella showcased their skillset in the latest trailer of The Mummy. The trailer managed to cause frenzy as it showed a different side of Sophia. Sophia played Jaylah in Star Trek Beyond and showed a variant of emotions. Sophia has, however, appeared in the film Kingsman as Gazelle, a blade running villain. Drawing herself out as an actress that is capable of playing both a good character and an evil one.

Tom, on the other hand, led his fans to draw comparisons between his new role and his old roles. With some even joking that it was just another Mission Impossible film.

The action star can be seen in a plane as it crashes, and unlike previous films whereby he hangs out from the plane here, he dies.

This second trailer gives a more detailed idea of what the film may be like and what Tom Cruise’s character will be like. There are revealing details about his character, and it seems that unlike his other films, Tom may not actually end up being the good guy. Tom Cruise has a tendency of playing similar roles and always coming out on top despite difficult situations. Of course, a lot of his fans know how the ending shall be, but they truly love the journey that he puts them on. Tom often takes on challenging action scenes and blows some people away.

????@TomCruise did over 50 takes in zero-g shooting that MUMMY plane sequence! #TheMummyVR experience guides you through its creation ✈️#SXSW pic.twitter.com/G6PlcTaQRA — Fandango (@Fandango) March 10, 2017

The Mummy Returns

Universal Pictures revealed more about this latest film.

“Thought safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient queen (Sofia Boutella of Kingsman: The Secret Service and Star Trek Beyond) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her, is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London.”

Universal Pictures promised that the film would bring a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take. This led to the revelation of the beginning of the world of monsters.

The film is meant to share a universe with a variety of other big characters such as Frankenstein, which may be played by Javier Bardem as well as the Invisible Man, which caught Johnny Depp’s eye. Other characters set to appear once again include the Bride of Frankenstein as well as Dracula.

The Shared Universe

Marvel and DC have managed to succeed at having a shared universe, and fans can only hope that the monsters universe will follow suit. If the universe fails, it’ll probably be blamed on the director or the studio itself. Fans would be severely disappointed, as many have requested more original work rather than remakes. Most reboots tend to be disappointing to those who started out with watching the original. They have a tendency to look down on the work that has been done and criticize it even more harshly. As some would ask for more original work like the latest film Get Out, others don’t mind seeing another reboot.

Tom Cruise is a big star, and this may lead a lot of his following to continue following him regardless of whether the film is a success or not.

The director even hinted that Tom’s character may not be the typical character as he would be unpredictable in the film. He said that Tom might not actually save the day, unlike his previous roles whereby he plays the hero.

Alex Kurtzman the director of the film revealed more about the Mummy film and said that it was more about building the universe. He said it was more about building a great Mummy movie. He insisted that the film’s goal would be to be filled with suspense and adventure.

The Mummy is set to hit theaters on June 9.

On June 9, #TheMummy will be awoken. Watch the new trailer now. pic.twitter.com/0QPgCCzSPS — #TheMummy (@themummy) April 2, 2017

[Featured Image by Ken Ishii/Getty Images]