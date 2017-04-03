Blake Shelton Majorly Disses Miranda Lambert, ACMs, As Fans Boycott

Blake Shelton made it pretty clear that he wasn’t supporting ex-wife Miranda Lambert at the 2017 ACM Awards on April 2.

Blake revealed to fans that he wasn’t exactly playing the role of the supportive ex-husband nor the supportive friend to his country music peers on Sunday night, seemingly throwing out a pretty serious diss at Lambert and the country music award show’s direction after he failed to receive any nominations at this year’s ceremony.

Despite Blake hosting the awards alongside Luke Bryan for three years from 2012 until 2015, Shelton took to Twitter to tell his more than 19 million followers that he wasn’t even tuning in to the country award show just minutes after former wife Miranda Lambert took to the stage to perform her new single “Tin Man.”

Proving he wasn’t too interested in what his country music peers or ex-wife were getting up to in Las Vegas, Blake revealed that he was thousands of miles away in his home state of Oklahoma and seemed to throw out a major diss by revealing that he was drinking outside rather than watching the award show he used to host.

“Ah… Another Sunday evening in my Oklahoma…,” Shelton tweeted out during the ACMs telecast, adding a snap of himself enjoying a drink alongside a Smithworks vodka baseball cap after 94.1 KMPS reported that Blake has been spending a lot of time with girlfriend Gwen Stefani and her three children in the Sooner State over the past few days.

Though Shelton didn’t mention the ACMs in his post, nor did her explicitly reference former wife Miranda Lambert, fans were quick to claim that Blake’s snap was his way of throwing out a pretty major diss in the Academy of Country Music award’s direction, two years after he was replaced as Luke’s co-host by Dierks Bentley.

“I’m living for the shade from Blake and his friends and FAM!!!!” Twitter user @felicia23456 wrote during the ACMs telecast, while @JMFTrepanier added, “Blake tweeted a pic from his house in OK tonight – throwing a little shade towards Miranda & academy, I assume.”

“So much Blake Shelton shade… whatever, that guy is my man and he got snubbed this year again. #ACMs clearly pick sides,” @AmysForReal added during the 2017 ACMs while accusing the ACMs of favoring Miranda, and Twitter user @lacyluu added after seeing Shelton’s supposed diss tweet, “Blake throwing some shade after that Miranda performance? #ACMs.”

Blake Shelton’s apparent Lambert diss came after a whole lot of backlash from fans who first claimed that they wouldn’t be tuning in to the ACMs earlier this year after it was announced that Shelton had not received any nominations despite releasing his latest album, If I’m Honest, as well as a handful of singles within the eligibility period.

But while Blake was shut out, Miranda took home two of the six ACM awards she was nominated for during the April 2 ceremony, as Lambert won Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for The Weight of These Wings, which is thought to be inspired by her and Shelton’s divorce.

Shelton did, however, also go home a winner on the night, as The Voice coach’s “Forever Country” collaboration with a slew of his fellow stars including Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and even Miranda, won the ACM for Video of the Year, though it didn’t seem like the country star was too interested in his collaborative win.

Blake’s fans slammed the ACMs following the big nominations reveal which saw him land a grand total of zero nominations aside from his efforts on “Forever Country,” accusing the Academy of Country Music of taking sides in Shelton’s 2015 divorce from Lambert after Miranda walked away with six nominations.

Shelton’s fans slammed the awards at the time and also weren’t afraid to make their feelings known during the broadcast. A slew of social media users tweeted their support for Shelton as the ACMs aired live on CBS as many claimed that they were boycotting the award show after Blake was left out in the cold after winning four Academy of Country Music awards in the past.

A number of social media users bombarded the ACM Awards during the CBS broadcast live from Las Vegas, tweeting out several hashtags in support of Blake on social media that included #NOBLAKE and #BOYCOTTACMAWARDS while others wrote online that they were boycotting the entire 2017 ACMs award show of Shelton’s snub.

What do you think of Blake Shelton’s diss after he seemingly threw a whole lot of shade at Miranda Lambert and the ACM’s following his snub?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]