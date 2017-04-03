‘The Walking Dead’: Sonequa Martin-Green Opens Up About Sasha’s Fate, Reunion With Abraham

The Walking Dead season seven has reached its finale, ending with what fans considered as one of the most bittersweet moments in the franchise – all thanks to Sasha’s selfless choice.

On Sunday’s season finale of The Walking Dead titled “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life,” Sasha took everyone by surprise with her unexpected zombie transformation that almost took Negan’s life. In an attempt to interfere with Negan and the Saviors’ plan, Sasha made a heroic decision to sacrifice herself by taking Eugene’s euthanasia pill. The zombified version of Sasha roars out of the coffin, buying enough time for Rick and the gang to get back on their feet and fight the villains.

During the Talking Dead interview, Sonequa Martin-Green speaks up about her “perfect” fate in the series and a heartwarming reunion with Abraham. The 32-year-old actress described the significant moment as the “perfect culmination” of Sasha’s life in The Walking Dead.

“It just felt so right and complete. It was quite poetic when I found out how it was going to happen. It was the perfect culmination of [Sasha’s] life. I felt like all of my roads had led to that moment of getting to that place of complete selflessness. It felt perfect.”

Martin-Green also shared her thoughts about turning into a zombie and revealing herself in the most epic way possible. The actress revealed that for the first time in the history of The Walking Dead, a “walker” has been rooted for in a beautiful way.

“It was the first time we had ever rooted for a walker but it was also beautiful because the way I saw it is that warrior spirit lives on. Even in death, I was still going to fight because I had realized my purpose: everything before that had been self-preservation, self-defense mechanisms, and basically self-obsession. Over the course of my life as Sasha, it was progressing beyond that to the point where said I now have a greater purpose that’s much bigger than me and that’s for the future and I’m going to do it even in death.”

Sonequa also dished on what was really going on Sasha’s mind during the pivotal moment of making her choice. The actress revealed that her character realized that Eugene’s poison pill was the answer when all her options to defeat Negan ran out.

“When he said, ‘I’m going to use you’ — nope!” Martin-Green said. “That’s not going to happen. I’m not going to let that happen. I’m going to live this out, even if I have to live this out in death. I knew he’d be the one to open the casket and I thought I was going to get him!”

The Walking Dead fans have always wondered how Sasha’s character will progress following the death of her partner, Abraham. In fact, even the writers were said to struggle in making remedies for the said character. So when Sasha’s fate was revealed during The Walking Dead season finale, the majority of the fans considered it as the best way to exit the show.

In the same interview, showrunner Scott M. Gimple explained how they came up with the idea on how to end Sasha’s journey in The Walking Dead. Gimple revealed that Sasha’s fierce character has led her to a tragic yet victorious suicide.

“It was always about Sasha not being a victim. She wanted a weapon from Eugene — a knife — and didn’t get one so she became the knife.”

In Robert Kirkman’s original comics version, Sasha’s character became a zombie and inflicted harm to Rick and the group instead of empowering them. This was completely opposite from what transpired in The Walking Dead season seven finale.

Meanwhile, fans of The Walking Dead were also pleased with the heartwarming reunion of Sasha and Abraham during the season finale. The redhead character portrayed by Michael Cudlitz returned on the show for an extended cameo. In the scene, Sasha and Abraham shared a sweet and quiet morning together in what seems to be back in last season’s finale.

During the interview, Cudlitz surprised Martin-Green with flowers which brought the actress to tears. According to Michael, his cameo during the said episode “felt like rejoining a group of family.” The actor also revealed that despite being away from The Walking Dead, their relationship remains the same, thus making it easier to connect during the said scenes.

“It was like coming home. And it made it possible for us to connect. That was one of my favorite scenes.”

Sonequa added, “If there was ever a question of why these two were drawn together, now you see. The title of their relationship could be We Put Our Heads on the Chopping Block — Always for Someone Else.”

So far, Sonequa Martin-Green is preparing for her lead role on CBS’ Star Trek: Discovery. Meanwhile, The Walking Dead season eight premiere date is yet to be announced. However, Gimple promised fans that it’s going to be a lot better.

“It’s going to be bigger, more intense … this year, same thing. The first four episodes will melt people’s minds and break their televisions.”

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]