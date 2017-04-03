Blac Chyna May Still Have Benefits After Denied Of The Trademark Kardashian Name

Blac Chyna may still have benefits after the Kardashian sisters officially denied her of their trademark surname. Getting that famous name requires building a reputation for yourself, and Chyna is still trying to work her way through it. Marrying someone from the Kardashian family isn’t enough as the three sisters reportedly sought the help of a lawyer back in December to deny Chyna’s request to trademark the Kardashian name.

The case ended with the Kardashian sisters’ winning while Angela Renee White, the legal name of Blac Chyna will have to remain like that. However, Blac Chyna may still have benefits after being denied of the trademark Kardashian name.

Bye Kardashian dreams!

Blac Chyna’s request to trademark the name “Angela Renee Kardashian” has been denied. Case closed! TMZ reported on April 2 the official denial of the rapper’s request to obtain the surname brand. Back in December, the 28-year-old attempted to secure the name after announcing the big news that she and Rob Kardashian are expecting a baby. But, the three Kardashian sisters – Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe – opposed the request and sought the help of lawyers to legally file the papers.

The 28-year-old was engaged at that time to Rob Kardashian and in the hopes of being part of the family proceeded to file a request for trademarking the name, “Angela Renee Kardashian.” Instead of welcoming another addition to the extravagant family, the trio explained that they’ll “suffer damage including irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill” if Chyna is approved of her trademark name. The filings also claimed that she is “deliberately seeking to profit from the goodwill and popularity” accompanying the Kardashian name.

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 21, 2017 at 9:04pm PDT

Yet, according to an insider who revealed to People magazine that “she’s [Blac Chyna] not trying to do anything negative. She wants to trademark the name because it will be her name when she gets married and she wants to protect it. It’s also her daughter’s last name and she wants to share a last name with her daughter.”

Blac Chyna may still have benefits even after being denied of the trademark Kardashian name such as getting exposure from a longstanding reality TV series. Plus, her daughter Dream shared with Rob could alleviate any ill feelings the sisters may have towards her. Despite the degrading court documents, a source shared to Us Weekly that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wants to settle the issue peacefully.

“They are hoping to resolve it amicably, the girls, because they do love Chyna. The girls are just protecting their interests because that is their brand. It’s a complicated business issue,” said the source.

Well, no matter how you sugarcoat it—there is still the subtle harsh meaning within those words. So, what do you think? Does Chyna deserve to be denied of the Kardashian name? Or were the Kardashian sissies acting too much to preserve their brand name?

Working permits for her two kids

Blac Chyna may still have benefits after the court denial, and she’s taking the opportunity to do just that. The Lashed Bar owner was spotted leaving a government building in Los Angeles on March 30 to obtain “work permits” for her children. This news comes after the foul-mouthed rant she dissed towards Tyga for not paying child support. It was assumed that the mother-of-two went to the building to get the papers for Tyga to pay up, but this rendezvous is all about setting up her kid’s futures.

???? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 28, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

According to TMZ, the reality star left Van Nuys Courthouse to pick up documents regarding work permits for 4-year-old son King and 4-month-old Dream. Rumors claimed that Chyna may have her eyes set on starting her own reality show after the denial of the trademark Kardashian name. In California, children between the ages of 15 days to 18 years can acquire entertainment work permits. What’s the purpose of the permits? We have no idea, yet her kids are looking at a bright future ahead.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]