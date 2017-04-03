Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Are Reportedly Back On Speaking Terms

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie publicly announced their split in 2016, and now six months after the announcement, Brad and Angelina are in a better place with each other. According to the recent reports, the former Hollywood couple is back on speaking terms.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shocked the entertainment world in September 2016 when they revealed they were getting divorced after 12 years of relationship and two years of marriage. Ever since the announcement, Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars locked in a bitter custody battle over their six children. People reported that both the stars are now finally settling into their new independent lives.

“He’s much happier,” a source says. “He’s very relieved that things are not playing out in public anymore.”

In January, major news outlets reported that the estranged couple has agreed that the future of their six children is more important than to them. Brad and Angelina want to protect their six children from the eyes of media and will take all the necessary steps to achieve the same.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification,” the joint statement read.

As the negotiations proceed between Brad and Angelina, the Fight Club movie actor is getting more and more time to spend with his kids. According to the report from People, the star has spent some time with Maddox and Pax and “things are definitely calming down.”

Just like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children are their top priority when it comes to moving forward in their respective lives. According to a report from International Business Times, the actor wants a normal life for all of his children and does not wish that they have to grow up in complete isolation just because he is not back with Jolie.

Immediately after the public announcement of their separation, a lot has been published about Brad and Angelina’s personal lives. Few media outlets even reported that the Tom Raider actress has refused to let her former husband meet their children. It was also reported that, for the first time in all these years, the children spent Thanksgiving and Christmas without their father.

Recently, Angelina refuted all the nonsense about the custody battle. The 41-year-old Jolie admitted that her former husband was a “wonderful father” to all their children.

“He’s always been extremely positive about how Angie’s a good mother, and the goal was to resolve everything for the kids and the whole family, and they’re working toward that,” added the source.

Meanwhile, recently released pictures of Brad Pitt proved how sad the actor is after the separation with Angelina Jolie and their six children. The released pictures revealed that the star is spending a lot of time in a studio where he is creating a sculpture with the help of his friend.

“He spends all night working on his art and listening to emotional songs,” a source revealed to Daily Mail. “Everybody knows it’s related to what’s going on with him personally, but nobody says anything. He’s a quiet guy, and very humble.”

The custody battle has seriously taken a toll out of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. If the reports are to be believed that the former Hollywood couple has started talking again, are there any chances that they will reconcile their differences for the sake of their six children?

[Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]