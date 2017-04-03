Danielle Stislicki: 2nd April Self-Defense Class Honors Missing Michigan Woman

A second self-defense and awareness course is being held in April in honor of missing Farmington Hills, Michigan woman Danielle Stislicki. The class, just like the first one scheduled, is aimed at instructing women about how to stay safe and defend themselves if necessary, while also placing a spotlight on Danielle’s case and the ongoing quest to find her and bring her home.

According to the Fight for Dani Womens Awareness Facebook group, Renee Knowlton is organizing the event and posted a message indicating that both the April 29 and April 30 Self-Defense and Awareness courses, hosted by William Martin, are in such great demand, they are already full. Renee stated the following in her post.

“The April 29th & 30th Self Defence & Awareness course is all booked up. William Martin & I are happy that you have taken the first steps to be safe, if you may ever find yourself in a dangerous situation. We are working on another event that will take place the first weekend in June. We are looking forward to meeting all of you. This is inspired by Danielle Stislicki 28yrs old at the time of her disappearance Friday December 2, 2016. She is the victim of a crime. If anyone knows anything they are urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Department [at] 248-871-2610. I ask that you find a moment in your day to share her photo, share her story… She is helping so many and we will continue to help find her! #FightForDani #FindDani.”

As far as Danielle’s case, police have released very little information about it but have noted that giving the public information would not be prudent while the investigation is ongoing and could tip off anyone involved in Danielle’s disappearance. Police have announced that they are certain Danielle was the victim of a crime, that items of evidence have been sent to the crime lab and are being tested, and that there is definite progress being made in Danielle’s case.

Danielle Stislicki Update: Women’s Self Defense Course In Honor Of Missing Woman #finddani #LightTheWayForDani https://t.co/Sfbt1hUxS6 — Cia Young (@ciayoungwriter) March 28, 2017

In mid-December, just weeks after Danielle vanished, police searched a home in Berkley and reportedly removed a mattress and some floorboards from the residence that are now being tested, according to Click on Detroit. Despite this, no one has been named a suspect or person of interest in connection to Danielle’s disappearance.

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

Security Guard Seen With Danielle Stislicki On Day She Vanished, Says In-Law https://t.co/DRqTiz964m via Cia Young — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) February 24, 2017

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner, her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being five feet, five inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website, it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $33,050, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $133,050.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]