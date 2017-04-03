‘Walking Dead’ Season 7 Finale: Scott Gimple Reveals What’s Coming In Season 8

The Walking Dead Season 7 finale put fans at the edge of their seats as the series enters a period of war with showrunner Scott Gimple describing Season 8 as “bigger” than its predecessor.

Those who were able to catch every single episode of AMC’s zombie apocalypse-themed drama will know how big of a war is brewing as Rick collects all that he needs to put an end to the tyranny of the Saviors, while Negan preps his crew for countermeasures against them.

Fortunately, TWD showrunner Scott Gimple chose to explain some of the things we are to expect in the coming The Walking Dead Season 8 in relation to what we saw in the latest season’s final episode.

During an interview with Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick cited by Entertainment Weekly, Gimple explains what is to come after that intense Walking Dead Season 7 finale which—as always—will be “bigger” and “more intense” than the one before it.

“I say it’s going to be bigger, it’s going to be more intense. I say these things and I’ve meant them every year and I think we’ve actually accomplished that. This year, same thing. More intense. The first four episodes will melt people’s minds and break their televisions.”

Whatever that may mean, it is clear that TWD will be returning to bring more gruesome deaths, action, and even a little bit of drama to your TV screens.

For those who haven’t watched The Walking Dead Season 7 finale, this is your chance to look away. Spoilers lie ahead.

In the finale episode titled “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life,” TWD fans are treated to a war between the Alexandrians and the Saviors. According to the episode recap from Variety, the episode starts off with a sort of hat tip to the song “Someday We’ll All Be Free” by Donny Hathaway.

But unlike what people thought, it was not actually about human rights but about the mental pain Hathaway was experiencing at the time. It is a song that brought catharsis to a singer in the same way it would to a TWD character some 40 years after in The Walking Dead Season 7 finale.

Apparently, Sasha heard the song while en route with the Saviors to kill three of her fellow Alexandrians. But after hearing the cathartic music, Sasha decides to convince Negan to settle with just one death.

Meanwhile, in the Alexandrian camp, Dwight convinces Rick and the others that he is on their side and spilled details about Negan’s arrival. He also offers them help by setting up roadblocks that could slow the Saviors down.

Naïve Rick and Co. then proceed with the plan, which failed because of an unexpected betrayal. Apparently, the Saviors were tipped off when Jadis put a gun to Rick’s head and led the Scavengers to follow her example.

At this point in The Walking Dead Season 7 finale, Negan takes advantage of the moment and proceeds with his monologue, which is basically summarized by taunts and threats. He declares his demands from Rick and Co. and unveils something that would give anyone goosebumps: a coffin.

He tells Rick that Sasha is inside the coffin and would remain as a corpse there if the Alexandrian fails to meet his demands. To top it off, Negan also threatened to kill the rest of the Alexandrians should Rick think of declining his offer.

Of course, Walker Sasha had another thing in mind.

In yet another twist, Walker Sasha attacks Negan after he opens the coffin, which then provides the Alexandrians an opportunity to turn things around. Unfortunately, not everything fell into place as Jadis refuses to make a deal with Rick and decided to put a bullet on his hips before kicking him out of the platform.

Long story short, all the betrayals and scheming led to the Scavengers fleeing the site and the Saviors running out of Alexandria—all of which came with awesome fight combo shots of Ezekiel and Carol, and Rick and Morgan as they fought off their captors alongside each other.

Did The Walking Dead Season 7 finale make you excited for Season 8? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned for more updates as the long wait for the next season begins.

[Featured Image by AMC]