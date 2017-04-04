April’s Most Explosive TV Releases: Why ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 3 Is Closer To ‘Breaking Bad’ Than Ever?

The pace of TV show releases never plummets and anyone looking for new additions always has options. But this April is going to be the biggest explosion of releases throughout the year, including the much-awaited Better Call Saul Season 3, which will premiere on Monday, April 10.

This corollary of the legendary Breaking Bad so far has featured a completely different side-story of Jimmy McGill, a lawyer who desperately tries retaining a hint of honesty in his profession before going public as the notorious and cunning Saul Goodman. The first two seasons haven’t revealed any significant connection to Breaking Bad, but the following ones will.

In the third season, Saul begins to become more and more visible, and it seems that he will not be the only leading character in the series. It is expected that Gus Fring will make his appearance in Better Call Saul Season 3.

Fargo Season 3 (April 20)

After the first two seasons, the story of Fargo this time around would focus on a slight disagreement between two brothers namely, Emmit and Ray Stussy, both played by Ewan McGregor. What lies behind the brothers’ dissension is a precious stamp, which Emmit framed in his mansion but his brother Ray believes is his. Ray wants the stamp to be returned to him so that he can afford an engagement ring for his fiancé, Nikki (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

Noah Hawley, the writer of Fargo, has constantly demonstrated his ingenuity by framing the series in a manner that adds a tinge of quirkiness, for instance when offbeat musical queues start chiming randomly in moments one least expects or when there is a creepy tense crime scene highlighted at a remote farm house. Season 3 is going to be released on April 20, 2017.

Veep (April 17)

Selina Meyer is no longer president, not even vice president, but what remains is the character who has given an Emmy record to Julia Louis-Dreyfus and has made her one of the hottest comediennes. Veep has never wanted to be realistic, but the current season has made it difficult for that to happen. It is one of the best political satires and an increasingly less surrealistic reflection of reality.

Prison Break (April 10)

A possible resurrection is what everybody seems to be talking about for Prison Break’s next season. The series continues to boast having a near perfect first season and that of its protagonist, Michael Scofield. Scofield is apparently a specialist of somehow always ending up jail. However, at the end of the series, he was theoretically dead. This is the foremost mystery that Prison Break’s fifth season will have to solve because it will start off with the tattooed Scofield in prison again.

Hap and Leonard (April 20)

If Fargo is to take the audience back to Minnesota, Hap and Leonard will bet on the stifling landscapes of Texas in the 80s with a dark humor of the literary saga of Joe R. Landale and a cast headed by James Purefoy (Rome) and Michael K. Williams (The Wire).

Silicon Valley (April 24)

After three seasons of entanglement, muddling and hits to get his idea forward, Richard has a new plan for Pied Piper. The next season might peek into how Richard and his friends have an eye out for hefty corporate interests of the Silicon Valley.

The Leftovers (April 17)

He has not had it easy, he has not made it easy for his fans, and it is one of the heartfelt farewells this year. Damon Lindelof has already asked his fans to see it dosed, that The Leftovers is not a series to watch in marathon.

The story will kick off its final tide in Australia, where Kevin will be reunited with his father, where fans will continue seeing the emotional and social consequences that have led to the disappearance of two percent of the world’s population.

Modus (April 18)

Modus is a new member of the nordic noir club which is already consolidated as a television genre. Modus also bets on mystery and research this time in Stockholm, where a series of murders affects a psychologist, specializing in criminal profiles after his daughter has witnessed one of them.

Office of Infiltrators (April 3)

The first season is complete in VOD and those who have already seen it will not have to wait at all in order to link it with the second season of the series set in the General Directorate of French Foreign Security, the hard core of French espionage.

Why Is Better Call Saul Season 3 Perfectly Aligned With Breaking Bad’s Plot?

Getting back to Better Call Saul, the third season is about to arrive. At the premiere in Los Angeles, Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks and the creators of the show celebrated the return of the drama at a screening at Arclight Culver City and revealed the first details.

“It’s the same challenge we always face: at what point is Jimmy?” said co-creator Peter Gould. “Our protagonist is constantly changing and changing as a person. His values are changing. Understanding the moment is the biggest challenge we have and once we understand the psychology, predicting and where he is as a person is much easier,” he added.

Bob Odenkirk confirmed that fans will be seeing the real transformation of Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman in the third season.

“There is a great movement in the character of Saul Goodman,” said the other co-creator. “This is the first time he’s introduced himself as Saul Goodman, which is actually fun. There is more of an internal movement of this really sweet character, Jimmy McGill, who closes and does very insensitive things that are very similar to those of Saul Goodman. It’s just sad. It made me feel bad.”

And what will happen with the return of Gus Fring?

“Gus Fring brings a whole world with him,” said Gould. “He makes the story a lot bigger in a way.

It has been fascinating to see Giancarlo Esposito recreate Gus. It is very subtle and what Giancarlo does is brilliant. He is not exactly who he was in Breaking Bad, although he is close,” he commented. “We’ll see a lot of Gus Fring and how he builds his drug empire,” he added.

“Things get a little darker in the third season, much like Breaking Bad. We did not propose that that happen, it came organically to us,” revealed the co-creator, Vince Gilligan.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC]