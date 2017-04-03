Charlie Hunnam Talks Equation With Robert Pattinson, ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Spinoff

The Lost City of Z co-stars Robert Pattinson and Charlie Hunnam reportedly did not bond during the filming of the movie. Sons of Anarchy alum said that there was a “real distance” between him and the Twilight star while they were shooting.

The two stars barely spoke to each other off camera. Charlie Hunnam told Screen Daily that he was not sure whether Robert Pattinson “genuinely” did not like him, as they did not speak to each other much, adding that there was a real distance between them.

“Through the work, I don’t think I said more than ten words to Robert [Pattinson] off camera. I didn’t know if he was just ‘in that zone’ or if he genuinely didn’t like me. There was a real distance between us. But it creates the right dynamic on screen.”

The Sons of Anarchy star also said that Robert Pattinson eventually reached out to him once the filming was over.

“He’s reached out to me subsequently, making overtures for us to be friends now, so I think it was about the work.”

Soon after Charlie Hunnam’s interview, reports surfaced about his and Robert Pattinson’s feud, which has been debunked by Gossip Cop. It reports, citing a reliable source, that there is no acrimony between The Lost City of Z co-stars, and Charlie Hunnam was talking about the acting process during the production.

“The actor was simply referring to their acting process during production, and not the current state of their relationship, which is amicable.”

In The Lost City of Z directed by James Gray, Charlie Hunnam plays the part of Colonel Percy Fawcett, while Robert Pattinson plays his aide-de-camp, Corporal Henry Costin. The film, which opens in the U.S. on April 14, follows Hunnam’s character’s journey into the Amazon, “where he discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region,” according to The Lost City of Z‘s synopsis.

“Despite being ridiculed by the scientific establishment, which views indigenous populations as savages, the determined Fawcett, supported by his devoted wife (Sienna Miller), son (Tom Holland), and aide-de-camp, returns to his beloved jungle in an attempt to prove his case.”

Meanwhile, in his interview with Screen Daily, Charlie Hunnam also laid to rest all speculations that he might star in Sons of Anarchy a spinoff, Mayans MC. The actor confirmed that he was not returning to reprise his role as Jax Teller in the sequel, which will take place after the events of Sons of Anarchy finale. The finale episode of the popular FX’s series ended with Jax Teller’s death.

Charlie Hunnam said that he would not be involved in the spinoff of Sons of Anarchy, adding that he was busy developing some stuff of his own.

“No, I won’t be involved in the spinoff. Right now, I am furiously developing a bunch of stuff. I have four movies in different stages of development that are set up at studios. A couple I have hired writers for, and a couple I am writing myself. That’s the next phase, there is no television at the moment. But I’m very excited about these movies.”

The actor is also not part of the Pacific Rim sequel, Pacific Rim: Uprising, while some of his co-stars in the original movie — Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day and Burn Gorman — are returning to reprise their roles

After The Lost City of Z, Charlie Hunnam will be next seen in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, where he plays the titular character. The actor has said that the movie was incredibly demanding. King Arthur is slated to release in the U.S. on May 12.

Charlie Hunnam also stars in Papillon — the film is a remake of the 1973 movie of the same name. The actor plays Henri Charriere in the film.

[Featured Image by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images]