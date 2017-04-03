Kim Kardashian ‘KUWTK’: How She’s Allegedly Preparing For Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian is desperate to get her body in great shape, fearing that she could potentially end up divorcing Kanye West and wants to look her best once she’s back on the dating scene, it’s been alleged.

The reality star has faced endless obstacles in her marriage, previous reports have claimed, stressing that Kim Kardashian has found it hard to maintain a healthy relationship with West after the Paris robbery incident in October 2016.

Kim Kardashian was infamously gagged and held at gunpoint as a handful of Parisian men helped themselves to some of her most precious belongings including Kim’s $7 million wedding ring.

Since then, things haven’t been going too great for Kim Kardashian and Kanye, it’s been alleged, with one source claiming that the TV star was on the verge of filing for divorce in December, claiming that Kim couldn’t cope with Kanye’s wild antics while trying to overcome the robbery incident.

In recent months, it has been noted that the couple’s relationship has been a lot healthier, but Radar Online does mention that Kanye isn’t in the clear just yet.

Kim Kardashian still fears that the marriage could soon come to an end, which is why she’s reportedly dedicated her time to an intense fitness program, hoping that if she does end up divorcing the rapper, she won’t find it hard to get herself a new man with her toned figure.

“Kim Kardashian is out of hibernation and back showing her body on the streets, but her hot new look isn’t just a way of promoting the new season of ‘KUWTK,'” a source tells the mag.

“She’s got a dark ulterior motive for getting into such tip-top shape: for life after Kanye West!” “Kim isn’t taking any chances and wants to look as sexy as possible in case she’s back on the singles scene and Kanye doesn’t come through with his promises. It’s no secret they’ve papered over a lot of huge problems, and she’s open about the fact she’d dive straight back into the dating scene if her marriage doesn’t work out.”

It’s been said that Kim Kardashian was initially tempted to try therapy, The Sun reports, hoping that it could help save her supposed failing marriage to Kanye West, but from what’s been gathered, the twosome has become very close just by talking about their issues between one another.

The fact that Kanye has also decided to take a step back from the music industry has also allowed Kim Kardashian to spend more time with her husband of two years, particularly since the rapper had been spending most of 2016 working on the release of two clothing lines along with kicking off his North American tour.

If Kim Kardashian has learned anything, she knows that working out has really helped her clear her mind from any negativity. She’s continuing to use that formula in order to stay proactive, not just to be healthier but also get the figure she’s been hoping to have for months.

“Looking good and getting into shape has been a form of therapy since the robbery, and she’s so proud to have her body back.”

News of Kim Kardashian’s plans to get in shape in case she ends up divorcing Kanye West and is on the hunt for a new man comes just two weeks after the reality star aired the aftermath of what happened following the traumatic Paris incident on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

What do you make of Kim Kardashian’s supposed moves to break up with Kanye West? Would the idea of getting her body in the best shape possible increase her chances to find a new man?

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]