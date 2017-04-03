Blac Chyna Reaction To Kardashian Name Denial: Does She Want ‘KUWTK’ Revenge?

Blac Chyna is stunned by the fact that she will not be able to use the name Angela Renee Kardashian for business ventures, it has been revealed.

The socialite had made plans to carry the name once she was to tie the knot with Rob Kardashian. The duo revealed in October that they were looking to get married before the summer, which allegedly worried the Kardashians, particularly because they did not Blac Chyna to carry their last name.

In an effort to act fast, lawyers working with the family set a motion in place that will prevent the mother-of-two from using the name for businesses and promotion, regardless of whether she’s legally married to Rob Kardashian — it would be a conflict of interest for the brand that the family has built.

Blac Chyna never responded to the court case, so it appears that the judge ended up ruling in favor of the Kardashians, but Hollywood Life is now claiming that Blac Chyna is furious that she has been barred from using their last name for business purposes.

Blac has strongly hinted on social media that she could potentially be getting back with Rob Kardashian, so that opens the door for the duo to give their romance another shot and for Chyna to actually make it to down the aisle this time.

The timing of Blac Chyna learning about the news that she could not use the family’s last name for marketing purposes comes as a huge blow to the 28-year-old, who has just gotten back on good terms with Rob, so it’s unclear how she’ll deal with her on-again, off-again beau knowing that his family have prevented her from huge income opportunities.

“She’s [Blac Chyna] actually turned her anger from the girls and onto the courts!” an insider shared. “She is absolutely floored at the ruling and thinks it’s a joke. She’s consulting with her lawyers now to see if she can appeal or if there is some loop hole. She is determined to have the last laugh!”

Blac Chyna recently learned that all of Rob Kardashian’s sisters had unfollowed her on social media, a move that came just as the reality star announced his split from Chyna in February.

Sources claimed that the Kardashians were certainly not cool with Blac Chyna, especially after she allegedly turned physically violent with Rob during a heated argument that ended up getting her banned from Kris Jenner’s Christmas party in December, as revealed by TMZ.

Kris was livid after hearing that her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, had to rush over to Rob’s home, before restraining Blac, who supposedly attacked the father-of-one for his constant accusations regarding Chyna’s supposed affairs with other men — something which she firmly denied.

Despite the one-sided physical fight, it took Blac Chyna and Rob no more than a week to announce that they were back together and had sorted out their issues between one another. But in February, the twosome bumped heads again and realized they were better without one another.

Of course, all of this is hard for fans to comprehend, especially after having seen Rob Kardashian firmly placing his hands on Blac Chyna’s assets in a series of Snapchat clips that the mother-of-two had posted onto her official account.

Blac Chyna has strongly hinted that she wants to give her romance with Rob another try, and in doing so, she will most likely seek revenge now that she knows she can’t profit off the Kardashian name anymore.

Do you think Blac Chyna had ill intentions to use the family’s name in the first place?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]