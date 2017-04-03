Khloe Kardashian Wants ‘KUWTK’ Proposal: Tristan Thompson Gets Cold Feet?

Khloe Kardashian is very impatient when it comes to finally being proposed to by her beau Tristan Thompson.

According to reports, the reality star is said to be ready to take the next step in her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA player — after all, they’ve been together for eight months now.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Khloe Kardashian has been spending a lot of time in Cleveland lately. She’s now the proud owner of an estate near Tristan’s mansion, so it’s very clear that Khloe thinks the romance she shares with Thompson is serious.

Of course, making a long-distance relationship is never easy, and Khloe Kardashian would know a thing or two about that, but if she was to marry Tristan and settle down with him, there’s no denying that Khloe would relocate to Cleveland permanently.

For right now, however, she just wants to know where she stands with her man. The 32-year-old isn’t one to pressure someone into doing anything they aren’t ready for, especially with Tristan, whose only focus is winning his team another championship title right now.

With that said, however, Khloe Kardashian is firmly hoping that an engagement is happening very soon because she’s acknowledged the fact that having kids is going to be difficult if she continues to wait — and being married should seemingly come with wanting to have kids.

“Khloe is still hoping Tristan may pop the question. She’s been visiting him this weekend and things are getting very serious between them,” a source shared. “She’s wondering if he may ask in the next few months. They are both very committed to making it work.”

Khloe Kardashian isn’t worried about whether Tristan is ever going to propose. The duo has talked about the idea of getting married in the future and Thompson certainly didn’t say no. The timing would have to be right, considering that the 26-year-old just had a baby with his ex-girlfriend, Jordy Craig, in December.

Khloe Kardashian’s beau is said to be an active father in the child’s life, but there’s no denying that the birth of Tristan’s baby would have the athlete questioning on whether getting engaged to Khloe right now is the right move for him.

It goes without saying that Khloe and Tristan want to get married in the future. When that will happen is unclear for right now. Kardashian will continue to support her man as much as she can, and while flying out to Cleveland every other week can get quite exhausting for the TV star, it’s worth it when she’s finally reunited with her boyfriend.

News of Khloe Kardashian wondering when Tristan will propose comes just months after the reality star allegedly told her siblings she was ready to settle down and have kids.

After having gone through a nasty breakup with Lamar Odom, whom she continued to support up until last summer, Khloe Kardashian couldn’t be happier with her 26-year-old NBA player, and as the months go by, she realizes that she doesn’t want to be with anybody else.

Thompson will allegedly be featured on the current series of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as confirmed by Cleveland, where Khloe will finally open up to her family about her boyfriend, as their relationship continues to heat up and the 32-year-old makes it known that she wants to buy a home in Cleveland.

Khloe Kardashian’s family couldn’t have been more supportive of the TV star’s decision to fully commit herself to a long-distance romance, especially after all that she went through with Lamar. All they want for Khloe is to be happy.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]