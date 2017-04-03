Donald Trump Rips Russia Coverage, Lashes Out At Media

President Donald Trump viciously lashed out at media outlets — such as NBC News — for covering “false” news of his possible ties to Russia. He also insisted that the media stop covering what he calls “the Fake Trump/Russia story” and instead focus on “the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL,” AOL reports.

“When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story?” Trump wrote on his official Twitter account.

When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017

“It is the same Fake News Media that said there is ‘no path to victory for Trump’ that is now pushing the phony Russia story. A total scam! The false news media that said there was ‘no way to victory for Trump’ (in the 2016 presidential election) are the same ones that are now pushing the false story about Russia. A total fraud! ” he said in another tweet.

It is the same Fake News Media that said there is "no path to victory for Trump" that is now pushing the phony Russia story. A total scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2017

President Trump mocked Chuck Todd, one of the star journalists for NBC, before criticizing the network for not providing more coverage of his unproven claims that President Barack Obama wiretapped his campaign. Trump’s comments apparently stemmed from an interview Todd did on Friday with top Washington lawyer Abbe Lowell and former Obama press secretary Josh Earnest on MTP Daily about the latest Russia developments, according to The Hill.

The failing @nytimes has disgraced the media world. Gotten me wrong for two solid years. Change libel laws? https://t.co/QIqLgvYLLi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2017

For its part, the FBI has confirmed that it is investigating possible links between Trump’s election campaign and the Russian government, which — according to intelligence agencies — tried to influence the outcome of the 2016 election. However, Trump has insisted that there is no connection to Russia and has denounced rumors of its ties to the Kremlin while labeling the controversy as a “witch-hunt” of “historical proportions” by Democrats and the media.

Faced with new rumors, Trump went so far as to encourage his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, to seek immunity to testify before Congress about possible Russian interference in the elections. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Flynn offered to testify to both Congress and the FBI if they grant him immunity.

At the same time, many Republicans in the White House have expressed frustration with the press because they allegedly did not cover Trump’s indictment against Obama, based on the fact that the former president would have ordered him to hear calls from the then-candidate at his home in New York last year — an accusation that Obama denies because no evidence has been presented.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Friday that it is “very disturbing” that Obama’s team could use their access to “confidential information” to do “very, very bad things.”

“The question is why? Who else did it? Was it ordered? By whom?” Spicer was quoted as saying.

“But I think more and more the substance that continues to come out on the record by individuals continues to point to exactly what the president was talking about that day.”

Although the FBI and multiple lawmakers have said they have no evidence of Trump’s allegations, the White House has relied on comments from House Intelligence Chairman, Republican Devin Nunes, who claimed to have seen information suggesting possible espionage.

[Featured Image by Pool/Getty Images]