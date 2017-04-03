Taylor Swift: Why She Abstains From Social Media While Recording New Album

Taylor Swift is laughing at multiple reports having claimed that the singer went missing and suddenly went off the radar from all social media platforms.

The former country star has certainly been much more quiet about her life in recent weeks, Cosmopolitan reveals, but insiders assure that Taylor Swift is fine — in fact, upon hearing about claims that she had gone missing, Taylor couldn’t contain her laughter.

A source for the outlet notes that Taylor Swift has been enjoying the comfort of not having to be so engaging on the internet lately, particularly because she’s been trying to pen together a new set of hits for her forthcoming album, which she’s almost done recording, a source explained.

When Taylor Swift is in the writing stages of putting together a new record, she doesn’t want to be distracted with drama and things that could totally prevent her from reaching her creative abilities and tell stories in the form of songs. After all, Taylor is hoping to make a big comeback once the new album is out.

An insider adds that Swift has spent the last couple of months traveling around the country, trying to find the place that inspires her to write most effectively, and so far, the music is coming along great — in fact, the album in itself is supposedly almost complete.

While Taylor Swift’s fans are commonly known to talk to her via social media and see her constant updates on what she’s up to in her life, the fact that she’s been rather distant lately was certainly not because she was missing but more so because Swift is destined to make her next body of work the biggest one to date.

“Taylor [Swift] has been splitting her time between NYC, Nashville and Los Angeles lately. Mostly spending her time in her studios in all three cities,” the source explained to Hollywood Life.

“She has not been purposefully hiding out but has simply been super busy in the studio recording, editing and putting the finishing touches on her new album. Taylor is excited to deliver the best possible music to all of her fans. Taylor has been working hard and she can’t wait to release new music. She laughs at the reports that she is missing and finds them hilarious!”

News of Taylor Swift allegedly being in the final stages of finishing up her new record comes just one week after reports claimed that the “Wildest Dreams” songstress has decided to push back her release date until 2018.

Taylor is still worried that the scandals she found herself in last year with Calvin Harris, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West could be detrimental to the success of the record. She hopes that by 2018, the drama will have fully died out and everyone would have moved on so that the music Swift plans to release won’t be affected in any sort of way.

Taylor Swift and Kanye had been feuding for months after the rapper claimed that his former pal had lied about not knowing the lyrics to his “Famous” song, where West is heard saying, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b**** famous.”

Kim would go on to leak video footage of Taylor Swift actually having a phone conversation with Kanye about the song, where the singer gushes on what an honor it was to even be talked about on one of West’s songs, causing the hashtag #TaylorSwiftIsOver to trend for days.

What do you think? Could Taylor Swift’s album sales still be affected by the feud she shares with the people in Hollywood, and are you looking forward to new music from the 27-year-old?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]