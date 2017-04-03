Katie Maloney Explains Spending $12,000 For Her Wedding Dress

Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz finally got married after being together for six years. Fans of the hit Bravo series saw the couple argue over almost every little single detail of their wedding, mostly about Katie going over budget. Now, a new report revealed that the SURver actually spent $12,000 on her Zuhair Murad wedding dress.

E! News sat down with Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz to reminisce about their gorgeous outdoor wedding, which had a dedicated two-part episode on Vanderpump Rules this season. While the couple tied the knot in August, fans only got to see Katie and Tom exchanged vows last week.

Mr and Mrs Bubba❤ I wish I could wear my @zuhairmuradofficial wedding dress everyday! Shout out to the amazing staff at @kleinfeldbridal for helping me find this gem and making me the happiest bride! A post shared by Katie Maloney-Schwartz (@musickillskate) on Mar 21, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Katie and Tom had 100 of their closest friends and family at the wedding. Their Vanderpump Rules co-stars Lala Kent and James Kennedy, unfortunately, did not make the guest list. Katie and Tom reportedly spent a total of $51,058 for the entire wedding, which is just a little over the $50,000 budget Tom had in mind. Katie admitted that almost 25 percent of the budget was spent on her Zuhair Murad wedding dress but she just fell in love when she saw the $12,000 gown.

“My dress, when I put it on, I got goose bumps and I knew that was the dress I was going to marry him in and it had all the elements that I really, really wanted. For me, it’s unique and its different and it’s very me,” she shared.

Fans of Vanderpump Rules were surprised that Katie can blow $12,000 on a single dress but couldn’t afford to fly out Tom’s family to the wedding. They pointed out that the money could have been put to better use, especially if they are about to start a family soon. As seen in the recent episode, Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval had to pull their resources to fly Tom’s brothers to the wedding.

But during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz explained that getting his brothers to the wedding was just “a little complicated.” Tom added that they also couldn’t take the time off from work. He also explained that Katie covered some of the wedding expenses herself, including the flower arrangement, which according to Refinery29 rang up to $10,150. Apart from that, Katie also shouldered her family’s travel expenses.

“I paid for some of my family travel and I was just swamped with preparation and everything. It was so stressful. I could not have switched focus for like five minutes,” she explained.

Some Vanderpump Rules fans were also wondering how Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz could afford a $51,000 wedding when they had significantly less when they were drafting the pre-nup. A few, however, speculated that Bravo ended up paying for the entire wedding since it will end up being televised.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Katie and Tom admitted that they received a lot of hate for wanting a prenup. Tom, however, explained that although getting a divorce will probably be the worst thing that could happen, they just wanted to be prepared, adding that it was the “sensible thing to do.”

“As we were approaching the wedding it was more or less the happiest moment of our lives, even though the road to the wedding was rocky, so we figured, let’s deal with the prenup while things are good, just in case,” he shared.

Although it’s never romantic to talk about getting a prenup, Katie admitted that it was important to help protect both of them.

“It’s like, you don’t have insurance because you anticipate getting into a car accident or getting severely ill, but thank God you have it,” Katie said.

Vanderpump Rules Season 5 airs Mondays on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Bravo]