Kim Kardashian Is Considering Using Surrogate For Third Child

Kim Kardashian has been completely open about her desire to have a third child with her husband, Kanye West. The reality star and mom of two has also documented her struggles with conceiving on her reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. That storyline continued on tonight’s episode, and Kim revealed that she’s considering using a surrogate to carry her third child.

During the beginning of the episode, Kim Kardashian, while holding her first-born, North West, spoke about the reason she wants to grow her family.

“Kanye and I have always talked about having more kids, but after what I went through in Paris, the urgency is even greater,” Kardashian said.

” I’d just love nothing more than to expand my family and just know that I have this world at home that’s safe. And if for some reason I left this earth sooner than I really wanted to, then my kids would have a support system at home so that I know that they would be OK if I wasn’t here.”

On tonight’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim shared that her dream to have a third child might not ever come to fruition–at least not naturally.

Kardashian first went under the knife for surgery on her uterus, in the hopes that the doctor could get to the root of her infertility issue. However, the surgery ultimately proved to be unsuccessful. According to Kim, her doctor told her that she should “definitely not” carry another baby.

“Having more kids is definitely going to be a struggle. I’ve gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me to conceive again myself. This surgery is really the one last thing I can try. I want my kids to have siblings and I want to know that I did everything I could to make this happen.”

After her surgery, Kim Kardashian was comforted by her mother and manager, Kris Jenner. Though Jenner understood and sympathized with Kim’s desire to have more kids, she also expressed concern over the trauma that Kim was putting her body through, to achieve something that may not be physically possible anymore.

Jenner said, “I’m proud of you because you’re so strong, but it just breaks my heart that you’re in so much pain. You’re going through an awful lot of trauma to your body and emotional stress and I’m just not sure if it’s worth it. I just don’t want you to do something that would put you in great danger.”

While Kim Kardashian is obviously not happy with this recent revelation, she still hasn’t given up the hope of expanding her family with Kanye West. She’s still hopeful that she will be able to have a third child, either through adoption or via a surrogate mother. When her big sister, Kourtney Kardashian asked Kim if she would use a surrogate, Kim revealed that she hadn’t ruled it out.

“I’m leaning more towards, I want to try,” she replied.

“I always knew surrogacy was an option, and I didn’t think it was realistic, but now I think it’s the only other option for me.”

Kim Kardashian isn’t the only Kardashian who has struggled with infertility. Khloe Kardashian also spoke out about her struggle to conceive with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, in the past.

