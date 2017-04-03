LeBron James Allegedly Breaking Up Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Romance?

LeBron James is furious that the Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t doing as well as they should, with reports claiming that the athlete is blaming it all on Khloe Kardashian.

According to Hollywood Life, the 32-year-old is livid with the romance Khloe shares with NBA player Tristan Thompson. LeBron James is well aware of what has happened to all the athletes that the Kardashians have dated in the past, and oddly enough, they’ve all had some sort of career downfall.

In this case, however, Khloe being with Tristan is not only affecting the 26-year-old performance but also the entire team, who are proven themselves to struggle in winning their usual amount of games. It’s gotten to the point where even LeBron James is trying to make sense of it.

At this given point, the only person LeBron can blame for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ sudden downfall is Khloe Kardashian, a source reveals, stressing that the father-of-three believes in the Kardashian curse now more than ever before.

It’s even said that LeBron James is so furious, he allegedly won’t even speak to Tristan, nor does he have any interest in making small talk with Khloe when she shows up to support her beau at his games — he truly believes that the reality star is behind the many losses that his team has suffered in recent weeks.

“The Cavs haven’t been playing up to their potential lately, and they’re coming up with every reason possible for their bad play,” a source tells the outlet. “LeBron actually joked and talked about the Kardashian curse being real.”

In terms of how the team is currently handling the situation, the insider goes on to stress the following, “The Cavs are dodging Tristan now. Everyone is superstitious that Khloe and the curse have something to do with their poor play.”

Back when LeBron James first learned about Tristan’s romance with Khloe, the NBA champ was anything but happy about the romance, MAXIM reported at the time. Several outlets gushed that LeBron James felt as if Khloe was going to be a distraction to Thompson and his chances of helping his team win another championship title.

On top of that, the fact that the Kardashians have a reputation for ruining the careers of athletes certainly doesn’t help. It took LeBron James quite some time to accept the relationship, but now that his team is suffering immensely, he is beginning to think that Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan has something to do with the Cavaliers’ struggle to win their usual amount of games.

Hollywood Life already mentions that LeBron James and his teammates are dodging Tristan any chance they can get, clearly unaware that Khloe has already confided in her friends and family by telling them that she sees herself settling down with the NBA star in the near future.

Should that be the case, it will be harder for LeBron James to accept the fact that Khloe won’t be going anywhere. The TV star has already bought a house in Cleveland where she is said to be spending the majority of her time when she’s not on business duties in Los Angeles, so the idea that the 32-year-old could share a long-lasting romance with Tristan is worrying to LeBron James.

LeBron James is very much known to be extremely competitive when it comes to basketball, so if it comes down to it, the athlete wouldn’t see a problem in letting Tristan know that his girlfriend is a distraction. Some fans are wondering whether there could potentially be a showdown that leaves Tristan with an ultimatum: will it be Khloe or the team?

Do you think LeBron James is overreacting and simply pushing the loss of games on other people because he’s own performance hasn’t been great?

[Featured Image by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images]