Kylie Jenner: ‘KUWTK’ Sisters Finding New Boyfriend Amid Tyga Cheating Rumor?

Kylie Jenner’s sisters are reportedly helping her find a new boyfriend, just two weeks after it was claimed the reality star had called it quits with Tyga.

Kylie Jenner and her beau of almost three years are said to have found themselves feuding non-stop. Their biggest argument, however, came when Tyga’s ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna had insinuated that the rapper was cheating on Jenner with men, adding that he is a lousy boyfriend and she has evidence to prove that Tyga isn’t worthy of anyone’s trust.

While Kylie Jenner doesn’t have much of a relationship with Blac Chyna, other than the fact that she is the auntie to the former stripper’s baby daughter Dream, the 19-year-old sees no reason not to believe some of the things she’s been hearing about her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

But even before Kylie was hit with claims that the rapper had allegedly been cheating on her with multiple people, Jenner was said to have grown tired of the romance, BET reports, feeling as if the two weren’t progressing, having previously said that she was more than willing to start a family with the 27-year-old.

Now that things have completely cooled off between Kylie Jenner and Tyga, the socialite’s sisters are already helping their sibling find a new man, insisting that Kylie shouldn’t be distraught about her decision to separate herself with the former love of her life.

Hollywood Life reveals that Kylie Jenner has already made it known that she no longer lives under the same roof as Tyga, which is a huge sign that the relationship is over. Kylie has kept her mouth shut as far as her romance is concerned, but according to sources, it’s certainly over.

“Kylie’s sisters have agreed that the best way for her to move on from Tyga for good is to start dating again,” a source reveals.

“They have all agreed to find her the perfect rebound! Khloe is insisting that none of these potential boyfriends include rappers, but Kim vetoed that decision because she says she found a pretty good one! Kylie is sad as she and Tyga are living separate lives. Lately, she has been spending more time with friends and less time with Tyga as things really are cooling off between them.”

Last year, it was heavily claimed that Kylie Jenner was actively making plans to tie the knot with Tyga, having allegedly told her friends and family members she was ready to settle down and become a mother.

Having shared a very close bond with the “Faded” hitmaker’s son, King Cairo, Kylie Jenner supposedly had baby fever and having seen how well her relationship was going at the time, she couldn’t see herself being nothing more than a girlfriend — she wanted to be Tyga’s wife.

It’s further noted that “Kylie is finding comfort in her friends as she deals with her relationship issues,” with no clear signs pointing at a possible reconciliation — especially after Kylie Jenner read the comments Blac Chyna made on her Snapchat account regarding Tyga’s trustworthiness.

One source adds that there’s a slight chance that Kylie Jenner will try and save the romance, just for the fact that Tyga is known to have been her first real boyfriend, but from how things are currently playing out, Kylie’s sisters are assuring her that she’ll find someone that’ll treat her better than the father-of-one.

Their relationship drama is expected to be played out on forthcoming episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs every Sunday on the E! network.

What do you think? Should Kylie Jenner dump Tyga?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]