Kris Jenner Net Worth: How Much Does The Kardashian Manager Make Off Her Kids?

What is Kris Jenner’s net worth in 2017? How much does the Kardashian/Jenner mother and manager make off of her famous reality star children?

Kris Jenner’s estimated net worth is currently $100 million

The woman who gave birth to America’s most-watched reality stars rakes in a lot of money thanks to her managing gig with all of her children. According to InStyle, Kris Jenner’s current net worth is estimated to be around $100 million in 2017.

Kris is even in the midst of making more money off of her famous children by creating Kardashian/Jenner cartoons. The mother and manager of six is planning on expanding her horizons in 2017 with an animated series.

The 61-year-old is in talks of taking the Kardashian/Jenner family’s fame to the next level with an animated show.

Happy Oscar Day everyone and thanks for the glam @etienneortega @jorgeserranohair @monicarosestyle @zuhairmuradofficial #ittakesavillage #eredcarpet A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:53pm PST

Refinery29 reported that Jenner has already spoken with Harvey Weinstein’s company about the idea of an adult cartoon. The show will reportedly include the whole Kardashian/Jenner clan except for Jenner’s ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner.

People have speculated that Kris is exploring her options because ratings for Keeping Up With The Kardashians have been considerably low in their 13th season, according to Forbes.

How much has she made off of her kids?

Jenner has brought in a lot of money over the years through working with her children on their various projects and business deals.

According to Earn The Necklace, Kris brought in the most money with Khloe & Lamar, at $17.7 million, $13.5 million for Kourtney and Kim Take New York, $10.1 million for The Talk, $8.8 million for Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, and $7.8 million for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

I'm so excited to be on the cover of @dujourmedia, photographed by the incredible @TerryRichardson!! Go to DuJour.com for my exclusive interview and more photos from the shoot. Thank you @Gilt @jasonbinn #DuJour #TerryRichardson A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Nov 22, 2016 at 7:02am PST

Kris is the executive producer of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E! The show first aired back in 2007 and is currently on its 13th season, which premiered on March 12.

The hands-on mother has helped all of their children with their individual business ventures as well like Kylie’s Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits, Kim’s Kimojis, and Khloe’s Good American denim line.

Kris does her own thing as well as managing the family

Kris Jenner certainly makes a lot of money from managing her children, but the mother-of-six has a lot going on for herself as well.

Jenner brings in a hefty amount of money by making her own appearances and endorsements aside from handling her children’s busy careers.

Kris currently owns three properties, so it would seem that she has some interest in real estate. The mother and manager, nicknamed “momager” also has a luxurious car collection including a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and a Range Rover.

Trying to bring a little glam to Oscar night with these two at The Montage Hotel to see Babyface perform!! @kylerichards18 @mumansky18 #babyface #oscarnight #family A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:39am PST

The 61-year-old was born Kristen Mary Houghton in November of 1955.

Before marrying her first husband Robert Kardashian, Kris worked as a flight attendant.

She has been dating Corey Gamble since her separation from Caitlyn Jenner. Kris officially filed for divorce from the former Olympian in September 2016, according to People.

Happy birthday to this amazing man… thank you @coreygamble for being there for me always, unconditionally. I love you and wish you an incredible year…. you are such a blessing in my life. A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Nov 10, 2016 at 11:31am PST

Kris earns most of her money through her production company, Jenner Communications, which is based in Los Angeles.

Kris also started a children’s clothing boutique with Kourtney Kardashian in 2004 called Smooch. The store closed in 2009.

The mother-of-six and grandmother-of-six is also a published author. Jenner wrote her first book Kris Jenner… and All Things Kardashian was released in 2011. In 2014, she wrote a cookbook called In the Kitchen with Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorites.

The busy manager even had her own daytime talk show called Kris at one point. Kris had a six-week run in July of 2013.

Most recently, daughter Kim Kardashian was rumored to be planning to “retire” from reality TV. That was proven to be false, according to other reports by the Inquisitr. So, it looks like Kim and Kris won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/ Getty Images]